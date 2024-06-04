Longboat Energy PLC - Norway and Malaysia-focused oil and gas exploration company - Announces a number of changes to its board which will reduce the company's board to four from seven. Confirms, as previously announced, Brent Cheshire and Jorunn Saetre will retire at the annual general meeting. Additionally, Katherine Roe intends to step down to focus on new executive opportunities. Further,

Chief Finance Officer Jonathan Cooper is to leave company on August 30.

Current stock price: 6.13 pence, down 5.8% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 69%

