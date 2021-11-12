Longchen Paper & Packaging : Correction 2021/11/12 the company's Board of Directors resolved to issue domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds for the 3rd time.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/12 2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___________ (company)]: 5th issue of domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds of Longchen Paper & Packaging Co., Ltd. 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes/No):No 4.Total amount issued:Maximum amount of total face value is NTD 1.5 billion. 5.Face value per bond:NTD$ 100 thousand. 6.Issue price:Each is issued at not less than 100% of the face value. 7.Issuance period:5 years. 8.Coupon rate:0% 9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:N/A 10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan: To repay the bank borrowings. 11.Underwriting method: Public offering entirely through bidding auction method. 12.Trustees of the corporate bonds:To be determined by Chairman. 13.Underwriter or agent:To be determined by Chairman. 14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:N/A 15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest: To be determined by Chairman. 16.Certifying institution:N/A 17.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion: Related rules will be formulated in accordance with related laws or regulations, and announced upon receiving approval from the competent authority. 18.Sell-back conditions: Related rules will be formulated in accordance with related laws or regulations, and announced upon receiving approval from the competent authority. 19.Buyback conditions: Related rules will be formulated in accordance with related laws or regulations, and announced upon receiving approval from the competent authority. 20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription: Related rules will be formulated in accordance with related laws or regulations, and announced upon receiving approval from the competent authority. 21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription: Related rules will be formulated in accordance with related laws or regulations, and announced upon receiving approval from the competent authority. 22.Any other matters that need to be specified: If any amendments are necessary due to market conditions or according to instructions from the competent authority, the Chairman shall be fully authorized to handle major contents of domestic 5th unsecured convertible corporate bonds, including issuance of the terms, total amount, price, issuance and conversion regulations, as well as expected total amount for planning, source of the fund, use of the fund, project items, progress of fund use, anticipated benefits and other related matters.