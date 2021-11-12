Log in
    1909   TW0001909000

LONGCHEN PAPER & PACKAGING CO., LTD.

(1909)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Longchen Paper & Packaging : Correction 2021/11/12 the company's Board of Directors resolved to issue domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds for the 3rd time.

03/18/2022 | 05:41am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Longchen Paper & Packaging Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/18 Time of announcement 17:27:32
Subject 
 Correction 2021/11/12 the company's Board of
Directors resolved to issue domestic unsecured
convertible corporate bonds for the 3rd time.
Date of events 2021/11/12 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/12
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:
5th issue of domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds of Longchen
Paper & Packaging Co., Ltd.
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes/No):No
4.Total amount issued:Maximum amount of total face value is NTD 1.5 billion.
5.Face value per bond:NTD$ 100 thousand.
6.Issue price:Each is issued at not less than 100% of the face value.
7.Issuance period:5 years.
8.Coupon rate:0%
9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:N/A
10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
To repay the bank borrowings.
11.Underwriting method:
Public offering entirely through bidding auction method.
12.Trustees of the corporate bonds:To be determined by Chairman.
13.Underwriter or agent:To be determined by Chairman.
14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:N/A
15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:
To be determined by Chairman.
16.Certifying institution:N/A
17.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:
Related rules will be formulated in accordance with related laws or
regulations, and announced upon receiving approval from the competent
authority.
18.Sell-back conditions:
Related rules will be formulated in accordance with related laws or
regulations, and announced upon receiving approval from the competent
authority.
19.Buyback conditions:
Related rules will be formulated in accordance with related laws or
regulations, and announced upon receiving approval from the competent
authority.
20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:
Related rules will be formulated in accordance with related laws or
regulations, and announced upon receiving approval from the competent
authority.
21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:
Related rules will be formulated in accordance with related laws or
regulations, and announced upon receiving approval from the competent
authority.
22.Any other matters that need to be specified:
If any amendments are necessary due to market conditions or according to
instructions from the competent authority, the Chairman shall be fully
authorized to handle major contents of domestic 5th unsecured convertible
corporate bonds, including issuance of the terms, total amount, price,
issuance and conversion regulations, as well as expected total amount for
planning, source of the fund, use of the fund, project items, progress of
fund use, anticipated benefits and other related matters.

Disclaimer

Long Chen Paper Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 09:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
