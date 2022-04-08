Longchen Paper & Packaging : On behalf of subsidiary, Jiangsu Longchen Greentech Co., Ltd. Announcement to cooperate with the local government's epidemic prevention policy to stop work

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08 2.Company name:Jiangsu Longchen Greentech Co., Ltd.(Kunshan) 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: The company's subsidiary, Jiangsu Longchen Greentech Co., Ltd.,(Kunshan) cooperated with the local government's new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention work, extended shutdown until 24:00 on April 12. 6.Countermeasures: (1)Jiangsu Longchen(Kunshan) is our eco-packaging plant, during the suspended work period, coordinate the production of other factories in the group to meet the customer's order. (2)The company cooperates with the epidemic prevention regulations, and the colleagues in the factory continue to carry out independent health management and take corresponding measures. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.