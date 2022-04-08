Log in
    1909   TW0001909000

LONGCHEN PAPER & PACKAGING CO., LTD.

(1909)
  Report
Longchen Paper & Packaging : On behalf of subsidiary, Jiangsu Longchen Greentech Co., Ltd. Announcement to cooperate with the local government's epidemic prevention policy to stop work

04/08/2022 | 05:09am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Longchen Paper & Packaging Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 16:57:30
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary, Jiangsu Longchen Greentech
Co., Ltd. Announcement to cooperate with the local
government's epidemic prevention policy to stop work
Date of events 2022/04/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:Jiangsu Longchen Greentech Co., Ltd.(Kunshan)
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
The company's subsidiary, Jiangsu Longchen Greentech Co., Ltd.,(Kunshan)
cooperated with the local government's new crown pneumonia epidemic
prevention work, extended shutdown until 24:00 on April 12.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)Jiangsu Longchen(Kunshan) is our eco-packaging plant, during the
suspended work period, coordinate the production of other factories
in the group to meet the customer's order.
(2)The company cooperates with the epidemic prevention regulations,
and the colleagues in the factory continue to carry out independent
health management and take corresponding measures.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Long Chen Paper Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
