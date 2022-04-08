Longchen Paper & Packaging : On behalf of subsidiary, Jiangsu Longchen Greentech Co., Ltd. Announcement to cooperate with the local government's epidemic prevention policy to stop work
04/08/2022 | 05:09am EDT
Provided by: Longchen Paper & Packaging Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/08
Time of announcement
16:57:30
Subject
On behalf of subsidiary, Jiangsu Longchen Greentech
Co., Ltd. Announcement to cooperate with the local
government's epidemic prevention policy to stop work
Date of events
2022/04/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:Jiangsu Longchen Greentech Co., Ltd.(Kunshan)
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
The company's subsidiary, Jiangsu Longchen Greentech Co., Ltd.,(Kunshan)
cooperated with the local government's new crown pneumonia epidemic
prevention work, extended shutdown until 24:00 on April 12.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)Jiangsu Longchen(Kunshan) is our eco-packaging plant, during the
suspended work period, coordinate the production of other factories
in the group to meet the customer's order.
(2)The company cooperates with the epidemic prevention regulations,
and the colleagues in the factory continue to carry out independent
health management and take corresponding measures.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
