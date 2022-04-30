Longchen Paper & Packaging : On behalf of subsidiary, Jiangsu Longchen Greentech Co., Ltd. Announcement to cooperate with the local government's epidemic prevention policy to resume work

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/30 2.Company name:Jiangsu Longchen Greentech Co., Ltd.(Kunshan) 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: The company's subsidiary, Jiangsu Longchen Greentech Co., Ltd.,(Kunshan), obtained the approval from the local government in China to resume operations on 4/30. 6.Countermeasures: The Company cooperates with the local government's Covid-19 Policy to take measures to respond to the epidemic to ensure the safety and health of employees. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.