    1909   TW0001909000

LONGCHEN PAPER & PACKAGING CO., LTD.

(1909)
  Report
Longchen Paper & Packaging : On behalf of subsidiary, Jiangsu Longchen Greentech Co., Ltd. Announcement to cooperate with the local government's epidemic prevention policy to resume work

04/30/2022 | 09:47am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Longchen Paper & Packaging Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/30 Time of announcement 21:38:08
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary, Jiangsu Longchen Greentech
Co., Ltd. Announcement to cooperate with the local
government's epidemic prevention policy to resume work
Date of events 2022/04/30 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/30
2.Company name:Jiangsu Longchen Greentech Co., Ltd.(Kunshan)
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
The company's subsidiary, Jiangsu Longchen Greentech Co., Ltd.,(Kunshan),
obtained the approval from the local government in China to resume
operations on 4/30.
6.Countermeasures:
The Company cooperates with the local government's Covid-19 Policy to take
measures to respond to the epidemic to ensure the safety and health of
employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Long Chen Paper Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 13:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
