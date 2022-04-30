Longchen Paper & Packaging : On behalf of subsidiary, Jiangsu Longchen Greentech Co., Ltd. Announcement to cooperate with the local government's epidemic prevention policy to resume work
04/30/2022 | 09:47am EDT
Provided by: Longchen Paper & Packaging Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/30
Time of announcement
21:38:08
Subject
On behalf of subsidiary, Jiangsu Longchen Greentech
Co., Ltd. Announcement to cooperate with the local
government's epidemic prevention policy to resume work
Date of events
2022/04/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/30
2.Company name:Jiangsu Longchen Greentech Co., Ltd.(Kunshan)
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
The company's subsidiary, Jiangsu Longchen Greentech Co., Ltd.,(Kunshan),
obtained the approval from the local government in China to resume
operations on 4/30.
6.Countermeasures:
The Company cooperates with the local government's Covid-19 Policy to take
measures to respond to the epidemic to ensure the safety and health of
employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Long Chen Paper Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 13:46:03 UTC.