    LGVN   US54303L1044

LONGEVERON INC.

(LGVN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/24 04:00:00 pm EDT
7.520 USD   -4.57%
05/13LONGEVERON INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/13Earnings Flash (LGVN) LONGEVERON Posts Q1 Revenue $370,000, vs. Street Est of $0.25M
MT
05/13Longeveron Inc. Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
Longeveron : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Soffer Rock
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
1951 NW 7TH AVENUE , SUITE 520
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
MIAMI FL 33136
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Soffer Rock
1951 NW 7TH AVENUE
SUITE 520
MIAMI, FL33136


Signatures
/s/ Paul T. Lehr, attorney-in-fact 2022-05-24
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The trade was executed in a series of transactions with a price range of $8.05 to $8.09, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Longeveron Inc., any security holder of Longeveron Inc., or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in this footnote.
(2) The trade was executed in a series of transactions with a price range of $7.70 to $7.80, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Longeveron Inc., any security holder of Longeveron Inc., or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in this footnote.
(3) Share amounts include 640,098 shares of Class B common stock (the "Class B Common Stock"), which is not registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Holders of Class B Common Stock have identical rights to holders of common stock, except that holders of Class B Common Stock are entitled to 5 votes for each share held of record. Each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible at any time, at the option of the holder, into one share of common stock.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Longeveron Inc. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 21:31:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
