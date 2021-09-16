Log in
SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Longeveron Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/16/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Longeveron Inc. ("Longeveron" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LGVN) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on February 12, 2021 (the "IPO"), or between February 12, 2021 and August 12, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 12, 2021.           

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Longeveron's cell-based therapy product, Lomecel-B, did not demonstrate the effectiveness in treating aging frailty that it had touted to investors. The Company overstated the commercial prospects of Lomecel-B. Based on these facts, the Company's claims were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO and class period. When the market learned the truth about Longeveron, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com 
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-action-notice-the-schall-law-firm-announces-the-filing-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-longeveron-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301379132.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
