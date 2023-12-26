Longeveron Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which is developing cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The Company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B cell-based therapy product (Lomecel-B), which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors. The Company is primarily focused on three pipeline indications, such as aging related frailty, Alzheimer's disease (AD), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). Its Lomecel-B has multiple mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti- inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. The Company has bone marrow supply contracts in with two suppliers: the Oklahoma Blood Institute and Vista Health Research.