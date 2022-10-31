Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Longfor Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    960   KYG5635P1090

LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(960)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05:41 31/10/2022 GMT
10.56 HKD   -19.51%
05:29aChina, Hong Kong stocks brush off weak PMI data, buoyed by bargain hunting
RE
04:15aVanke Shares Dive After Third-Quarter Profit Drop
DJ
03:53aCorrection to Longfor Group Article
DJ
Summary 
Summary

China, Hong Kong stocks brush off weak PMI data, buoyed by bargain hunting

10/31/2022 | 05:29am GMT
SHANGHAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Stocks in China were trading flat on Monday, while those in Hong Kong rose, as gains in technology shares offset a slump in property players at the end of a volatile month.

** With foreign investors dumping China assets amid concerns over Beijing's policy directions, there are signs mainland investors are bargain hunting, pointing to increasingly divergent outlooks.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index edged 0.2% lower by the lunch break, to 3535.93 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index was almost flat at 2914.95 points.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.9% to 14,995.01 points, and is on track to lose roughly 13% for the month.

** China's factory activity unexpectedly fell in October, weighed by softening global demand and strict domestic COVID-19 curbs, which hit production, travel and shipping in the world's second-largest economy, data showed on Monday.

** Gloomy economic outlook hit China's energy, financials and property stocks, but a jump in tech and defence stocks helped steady the benchmark index.

** Shanghai's STAR Market gained 2.4% as market making was launched on the Nasdaq-style, tech-focused board on Monday.

** China's defence stocks rose more than 2%, flirting with two-month highs as investors bet on a sector poised to benefit from Bejing's focus on national security amid rising geopolitical tensions.

** In Hong Kong, listed Chinese developers tumbled as much as 11% to a new low, as a slump in struggling developer Longfor Group further dented fragile confidence in the sector.

** But the Hang Seng Tech Index rebounded 3.5%.

** Reflecting the diverging views among investors, China's A-shares witnessed roughly $1.7 billion in outflows last week under the cross-border Connect scheme, but Hong Kong saw strong inflows worth $3.6 billion from mainland investors.

** The biggest Hong Kong-focused ETF also witnessed massive inflows in recent weeks.

** "While the Hang Seng can see further downside, this is a time when excessive pessimism doesn't help anyone and starts to disagree with our contrarian-self," wrote Hao Hong, chief economist at Grow Investment Group. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASYMCHEM LABORATORIES (TIANJIN) CO., LTD. 0.32% 149.87 End-of-day quote.-51.77%
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -19.97% 10.56 Delayed Quote.-64.25%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 2.87% 11102.45 Real-time Quote.-29.04%
Financials
Sales 2022 254 B 34 972 M 30 178 M
Net income 2022 23 622 M 3 257 M 2 811 M
Net Debt 2022 119 B 16 404 M 14 156 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,13x
Yield 2022 10,3%
Capitalization 76 143 M 10 499 M 9 060 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 35 048
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Longfor Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 12,12 CNY
Average target price 33,01 CNY
Spread / Average Target 172%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xu Ping Chen Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Yi Zhao Head-Financial Department-Chengdu Region
Ya Jun Wu Chairman
Shi Xuan Huang General Manager-Engineering Department
Frederick Peter Churchouse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-64.25%10 499
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-9.78%31 508
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.92%25 302
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-21.65%23 347
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-14.63%21 975
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.05%20 487