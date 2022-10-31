China, Hong Kong stocks brush off weak PMI data, buoyed by bargain hunting

SHANGHAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Stocks in China were
trading flat on Monday, while those in Hong Kong rose, as gains
in technology shares offset a slump in property players at the
end of a volatile month.
** With foreign investors dumping China assets amid concerns
over Beijing's policy directions, there are signs mainland
investors are bargain hunting, pointing to increasingly
divergent outlooks.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index edged 0.2% lower
by the lunch break, to 3535.93 points, while the Shanghai
Composite Index was almost flat at 2914.95 points.
** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.9% to 14,995.01
points, and is on track to lose roughly 13% for the month.
** China's factory activity unexpectedly fell in October,
weighed by softening global demand and strict domestic COVID-19
curbs, which hit production, travel and shipping in the world's
second-largest economy, data showed on Monday.
** Gloomy economic outlook hit China's energy,
financials and property stocks, but a jump
in tech and defence stocks helped steady the benchmark index.
** Shanghai's STAR Market gained 2.4% as market
making was launched on the Nasdaq-style, tech-focused board on
Monday.
** China's defence stocks rose more than 2%, flirting with
two-month highs as investors bet on a sector poised to benefit
from Bejing's focus on national security amid rising
geopolitical tensions.
** In Hong Kong, listed Chinese developers tumbled as much
as 11% to a new low, as a slump in struggling developer Longfor
Group further dented fragile confidence in the sector.
** But the Hang Seng Tech Index rebounded 3.5%.
** Reflecting the diverging views among investors, China's
A-shares witnessed roughly $1.7 billion in outflows last week
under the cross-border Connect scheme, but Hong Kong saw strong
inflows worth $3.6 billion from mainland investors.
** The biggest Hong Kong-focused ETF also
witnessed massive inflows in recent weeks.
** "While the Hang Seng can see further downside, this is a
time when excessive pessimism doesn't help anyone and starts to
disagree with our contrarian-self," wrote Hao Hong, chief
economist at Grow Investment Group.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)