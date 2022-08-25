China developer Longfor prices 1.5 bln yuan bonds at 3.3%

SHANGHAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Longfor Group
said its 1.5 billion yuan ($219 million) medium-term
notes guaranteed by state-owned China Bond Insurance Co. Ltd had
been priced at a coupon rate of 3.3%, the lower end of an
indicative range.
Beijing-based Longfor, which was selling up to 1.5 billion
yuan three-year bonds on Thursday at 3% to 4.3%, has received
2.86 times over-subscription, market sources told Reuters
earlier. The company confirmed the news.
(Reporting by Steven Bian in Shanghai and Clare Jim in Hong
Kong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)