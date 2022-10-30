Chinese developer Longfor shares plunge after chairwoman resigns

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Beijing-based property
developer Longfor Group Holdings Ltd saw its shares
plunge to their lowest price since October 2011 on Monday after
its founder resigned, hammering already fragile investor
confidence in the firm and the sector.
The shares plummeted more than 40% shortly after the start
of trade, but narrowed losses to be more than 20% down by
mid-morning. The stock has lost more than 50% so far in October.
The price of one of its onshore bonds dropped 30% and was
temporarily suspended from trading.
Longfor has been caught up in a massive selloff of
developers' shares and bonds triggered by missed debt payments
of peer CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd.
In a filing on Friday after market close on Friday, Longfor
said Wu Yajun, 58, resigned as chairwoman and executive director
due to age and health reasons, and will continue to support the
company as the strategic development consultant.
Chief Executive Chen Xuping, 40, has been appointed chairman
alongside his current role which he assumed on March 1, Longfor
said, among other changes on the board.
"The board of directors also confirms that the Company's
business operation remains stable with a clear development
direction," it said in the filing.
The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index was down
more than 6% in Monday morning trade, versus a 0.8% gain in the
main Hang Seng Index.
