  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Longfor Group Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    960   KYG5635P1090

LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(960)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59 2022-07-14 pm EDT
28.50 HKD   -4.52%
07/14Chinese property shares slide despite Beijing assurance on mortgage protests
RE
07/14Longfor Group Redeems 3.875% Bonds at Maturity
MT
07/14Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 0.2%; Bank and Property Stocks Slip
MT
Chinese property shares slide despite Beijing assurance on mortgage protests

07/14/2022 | 11:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Under-construction apartments are pictured from a building during sunset in the Shekou area of Shenzhen, Guangdong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in embattled Chinese property developers fell on Friday as homebuyers' threats to stop mortgage payments on unfinished apartments outweighed Beijing regulators' assurance that local governments will get help to deliver property projects on time.

The regulatory comment came as threats to withhold payments for stalled property projects have proliferated in official and social media in recent weeks. That has deepened investor concerns about China's property sector, which accounts for a quarter of the world's second-biggest economy and has been a pillar of growth through the last two decades.

The Hang Seng Property Index, tracking a group of mainland-based property developers, fell 1.3% in the morning trade on Friday, dragging the Hong Kong benchmark index down 0.8%.

Among those hardest hit, shares in Longfor Group Holdings Ltd tumbled 6.9%, while Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd fell 3.6%.

The drop came despite Chinese state media carrying reports late on Thursday citing an unnamed China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) official saying the regulator will strengthen coordination with housing and construction authorities, and China's central bank, to back local administrations in "guaranteeing the delivery of homes".

A mortgage payment strike would threaten to kill a nascent recovery in China's capital-starved property sector and hit banks with hefty writedowns, analysts have warned.

"Things will get worse before they get better," said Xiaoxi Zhang, China finance analyst of Chinese research group Gavekal Dragonomics.

"China has been determined to curb the leverage (taken on) by property developers and the government will still try to refrain from providing liquidity to them in a big scale. It will take time for some more targeted measures to be issued," she said.

(Reporting by Xie Yu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD. -5.52% 3.42 Delayed Quote.-46.97%
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.52% 28.5 Delayed Quote.-14.58%
Analyst Recommendations on LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 253 B 37 416 M 37 416 M
Net income 2022 25 651 M 3 797 M 3 797 M
Net Debt 2022 113 B 16 690 M 16 690 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,12x
Yield 2022 7,19%
Capitalization 156 B 23 112 M 23 112 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 44 065
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Longfor Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 25,69 CNY
Average target price 42,04 CNY
Spread / Average Target 63,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xu Ping Chen Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Yi Zhao Head-Financial Department-Chengdu Region
Ya Jun Wu Chairman
Shi Xuan Huang General Manager-Engineering Department
Frederick Peter Churchouse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.58%24 273
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.59%34 367
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.26.22%32 486
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.01%31 885
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.6.33%29 577
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED13.84%25 922