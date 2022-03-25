Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Longfor Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    960   KYG5635P1090

LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(960)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03/25 01:18:37 am EDT
38.6 HKD    --.--%
01:23aLongfor Group's 2021 Earnings in Line With Expectations
DJ
03/15Hong Kong Extends Slump; Down 5.7% as Property, Tech Issues Plunge
MT
03/11Longfor Group Logs $961 Million Property Sales in February; Shares Slip 4%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Longfor Group's 2021 Earnings in Line With Expectations

03/25/2022 | 01:23am EDT
By Anniek Bao

Longfor Group Holdings Ltd.'s net profit in 2021 rose 19% from the previous year, mainly due to strong property sales.

Net profit for the period was 23.85 billion yuan (US$3.75 billion), while revenue grew 21% to CNY223.38 billion, the company said Friday. The home builder posted CNY290.09 billion in contracted property sales, up 7.2% from last year.

The results were in line with analysts' expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast 2021 net revenue of CNY223.94 billion and net profit of CNY21.87 billion.

Longfor's debt-to-equity ratio stood at 46.7%, with CNY88.55 billion of cash on hand.

Longfor, considered to be among the few financially stronger developers in China, said it will aim to keep its debt level 'reasonable and safe'.


Write to Anniek Bao at anniek.bao@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-22 0123ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.11% 6.37318 Delayed Quote.0.48%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.11% 6.37318 Delayed Quote.0.48%
Financials
Sales 2021 221 B 34 635 M 34 635 M
Net income 2021 21 927 M 3 444 M 3 444 M
Net Debt 2021 94 716 M 14 875 M 14 875 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,66x
Yield 2021 5,00%
Capitalization 191 B 29 976 M 29 976 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 42 570
Free-Float 26,9%
