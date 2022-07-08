Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Longfor Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    960   KYG5635P1090

LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(960)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:11 2022-07-08 am EDT
35.00 HKD   +1.74%
03:18aLongfor Group's Property Management Arm Plans Hong Kong IPO
DJ
07/07LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
07/06Longfor Group Unit Issues $253 Million of Renminbi-Denominated Corporate Bonds
MT
Longfor Group's Property Management Arm Plans Hong Kong IPO

07/08/2022 | 03:18am EDT
By Claire Lim


Longfor Group Holdings Ltd.'s property-management unit has filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong to raise funds to expand in China.

Longfor Intelligent Living Ltd. plans to use proceeds from the offering to make investments and acquisitions in tier-one and tier two-cities in China, among other uses, it said in a draft prospectus filed to the Hong Kong bourse late Thursday.

It didn't specify a timeline for the offering nor the amount it seeks to raise.

The filing comes after Longfor Group in January proposed spinning off Longfor Intelligent Living and listing it in Hong Kong, saying it would continue to hold at least a 50% stake in the company and keep it as a subsidiary.

A number of other property management companies have recently listed, including Jinmao Property Services in March, Redco Healthy Living in April and Lushang Life Services on Friday. China Vanke's property management arm is also planning an offering.

Longfor Intelligent Living has its origins in Longfor Group's establishment of a property management service in 1998. It ranked seventh in the property management services market in China by total revenue in 2021, and had 279.9 million square meters of property management and commercial operations under management in China as of April this year, it said in the filing.

The company's net profit rose to 1.33 billion yuan (US$198.4 million) in 2021 from CNY909.3 million a year earlier, while revenue rose 71% to CNY11.06 billion, it said in the filing. More than a quarter of its total revenue comes from Longfor Group.

HSBC and JP Morgan are among banks advising on the offering.


Write to Claire Lim at claire.lim@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 0317ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JINMAO PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LIMITED 1.08% 4.67 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.74% 35 Delayed Quote.-6.27%
REDCO HEALTHY LIVING COMPANY LIMITED 7.82% 11.86 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.19% 6.70457 Delayed Quote.5.61%
Financials
Sales 2022 253 B 37 726 M 37 726 M
Net income 2022 25 651 M 3 828 M 3 828 M
Net Debt 2022 113 B 16 824 M 16 824 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,00x
Yield 2022 6,29%
Capitalization 179 B 26 641 M 26 641 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 44 065
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Longfor Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 29,37 CNY
Average target price 42,03 CNY
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xu Ping Chen Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Yi Zhao Head-Financial Department-Chengdu Region
Ya Jun Wu Chairman
Shi Xuan Huang General Manager-Engineering Department
Frederick Peter Churchouse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.27%26 641
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.69%34 695
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.32.72%34 173
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.76%32 716
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.94%28 909
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED14.04%25 979