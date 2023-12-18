Longhorn Auto Co., Ltd.(XSEC:301488) added to S&P Global BMI Index
Longhorn Auto Co., Ltd.(XSEC:301488) added to S&P Global BMI Index
December 18, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|70.91 CNY
|-0.83%
|-7.14%
|0.00%
|Oct. 22
|Longhorn Auto Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Sep. 20
|Longhorn Auto Co., Ltd. Implements Interim Dividend of A Shares, Payable on 26 September 2023
|CI
Longhorn Auto Co., Ltd.(XSEC:301488) added to S&P Global BMI Index
|Longhorn Auto Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Longhorn Auto Co., Ltd. Implements Interim Dividend of A Shares, Payable on 26 September 2023
|CI
|Longhorn Auto Co., Ltd. Announces Directors Appointments
|CI
|Longhorn Auto Co., Ltd. Approves Interim Profit Distribution Plan for 2023
|CI
|Longhorn Auto Co., Ltd. Proposes Dividend for the First Half of 2023
|CI
|Longhorn Auto Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Huizhou Longhorn Intelligent Industry Investment Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CNY 20 million in funding from Longhorn Auto Co., Ltd. and other investors
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|0.00%
|917 M $
|+30.39%
|59 400 M $
|+1.60%
|42 701 M $
|+27.89%
|37 624 M $
|-0.06%
|31 839 M $
|+94.88%
|17 099 M $
|-14.59%
|11 300 M $
|+29.88%
|9 757 M $
|+10.52%
|8 898 M $
|0.00%
|8 885 M $