Longhorn Auto Co., Ltd.(XSEC:301488) added to S&P Global BMI Index

Longhorn Auto Co Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in the research and development, design, manufacture and sales of automotive intelligent driving perception systems. The Company's products are vehicle camera systems, vehicle video driving recording systems and ultrasonic radar systems integrating software, algorithms, optical design and hardware. The Company's self-developed AVM controller, APS controller and high-performance domain controller can integrate the Company's perception system into the automotive ADAS system, thereby realizing automatic parking, valet parking, and low-speed automatic driving functions.