Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    601012   CNE100001FR6

LONGI GREEN ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(601012)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 11/10
94.8 CNY   +1.79%
01:29aChina's Longi plans to set up more manufacturing plants overseas
RE
11/03LONGi Confirms Blockage of Products at US Ports
MT
11/02Chinese Solar Firm LONGi Faces Export Ban in US
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's Longi plans to set up more manufacturing plants overseas

11/11/2021 | 01:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING (Reuters) - Longi Green Tech, the world's biggest monocrystalline silicon solar maker, is looking to set up more manufacturing plants overseas, aiming to seize a bigger market share and avoid hefty U.S. import tariffs.

The Xi'an-headquartered Longji Green Technology Co has two offshore plants in Malaysia and Vietnam, accounting for about 1% of its total wafer capacity and 20% of its cell and module products capacity.

"Recently we are actively studying to build manufacturing plants in other regions with advantageous production factors, such as India, Saudi Arabia and the U.S.," Li Zhenguo, President of Longi Green Tech, told an online media roundtable on Thursday.

Longi has 85 GW of monocrystaline silicon wafer production capacity and 50 GW of solar module production capacity.

The firm will strive to maintain its global market share in monocrystalline silicon wafer at 45% and to bring the share in solar module to more than 30%, Li said, without disclosing a timeframe. Longi supplied about 19% of solar modules worldwide in 2020.

The U.S. market was about 15% of Longi's total solar products sales in the first half of 2021, compared with 11% in 2020, despite the persistent trade dispute between Beijing and Washington.

"Chinese solar products are imposed by about 150% import tariffs by the U.S. It's almost impossible for China-made products to be sold there," said Li, adding that Longi's Malaysia and Vietnam factories are mainly targeting the U.S. market.

The U.S. government in June also banned imports from five Chinese solar firms accused of using forced labour in Xinjiang.

Li said moving solar manufacturing capacity overseas is a "right thing" in light of China's climate change pledges.

"Carbon neutrality is not only a Chinese business, but a global issue... It is unfair to leave all energy consumption pressures on China while shipping Chinese solar products worldwide," Li said.

China, who has vowed to bring its carbon emissions to a peak by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060, accounts for nearly 80% of solar wafer and module capacity in the world.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh. Editing by Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LONGI GREEN ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
01:29aChina's Longi plans to set up more manufacturing plants overseas
RE
11/03LONGi Confirms Blockage of Products at US Ports
MT
11/02Chinese Solar Firm LONGi Faces Export Ban in US
MT
11/02China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
RE
11/01LONGi Green Energy's Q3 Profit Grows 14% as Revenue Beats Forecasts; Shares Jump 4%
MT
10/28LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended..
CI
09/03LONGI GREEN ENERGY TECHNOLOGY : Announces 2021 Interim Results
AQ
08/31MARKET CHATTER : LONGi Green Energy's Profit Margin Falls in H1 on Higher Costs of Polysil..
MT
08/24China's Integrated Circuit Output Surges 41% in July
MT
08/24Longi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ende..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LONGI GREEN ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 88 091 M 13 750 M 13 750 M
Net income 2021 10 896 M 1 701 M 1 701 M
Net cash 2021 16 557 M 2 584 M 2 584 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,0x
Yield 2021 0,26%
Capitalization 513 B 80 315 M 80 097 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,64x
EV / Sales 2022 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 46 631
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart LONGI GREEN ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONGI GREEN ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 94,80 CNY
Average target price 105,04 CNY
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhen Guo Li General Manager & Director
Xue Wen Liu Chief Financial Officer & Director
Bao Shen Zhong Chairman
Cheng Jun Qi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gao Liang Tian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONGI GREEN ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.43.95%80 315
NVIDIA CORPORATION134.83%765 199
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.47%569 991
BROADCOM INC.27.40%229 600
INTEL CORPORATION2.77%208 230
QUALCOMM, INC.8.87%186 749