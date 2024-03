BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - China's Longi Green Technology Energy, the world's largest solar manufacturer, will lay off about 5% of its employees, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added that a media report saying the company had plans to lay off 30% of its employees is false. (Reporting by Colleen Howe and Ellen Zhang in Beijing; Writing by Emily Chow; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)