Beijing, China,16th July,2024 - The world-leading solar technology company, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter as "LONGi"), is pleased to announce that it has been recognized in the "S&P Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2024" and awarded the "Industry Mover" title for the first time according to the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). This achievement signifies LONGi's significant accomplishments and international recognition in promoting sustainable development and green energy innovation.

The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) covers sustainability assessment standards across 62 different industries. It quantifies the information disclosure and performance of various issues related to the environment, society, governance, and economy, thereby comprehensively reflecting the level of corporate sustainable development management.

This year, S&P Global has released the "S&P Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2024" for the second time, aiming to identify and recognize Chinese companies that demonstrate sustainable development advantages in their respective industries. It is understood that the selection scope included more than 1,700 Chinese companies, and in the end, only 129 outstanding companies were selected to be included in this yearbook, and among them there were 39 companies awarded special recognition.

Holding the sustainable development goal of "Affordable for all" as well as the energy equity concept of "Solar for all", LONGi is committed to becoming an advocate, practitioner, and leader in sustainable development in the global clean energy field, making a positive contribution to global green, low-carbon sustainable development and the realization of a zero-carbon future.

To advance climate actions, by the end of 2023, LONGi's cumulative shipments of silicon wafers exceeded 414.24 GW, accounting for 27% of the global photovoltaic cumulative installed capacity. This can generate 1736.1 billion kWh of green electricity, equivalent to avoiding 812 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to planting 4.06 billion trees, making a significant contribution to global climate action and sustainable development.

To convey goodwill to build a harmonious win-win society. LONGi consistently fulfills its social responsibilities. Internally, we ensure employee rights and welfare, uphold human rights, advocate for equality and diversity, and create a safe, healthy, and inclusive work environment through the ISO 26000 social responsibility system. LONGi publishes the company's first Human Rights Policy at 2024 InterSolar Europe to address the respects and supports of human rights in all its value-creating business activities.

To advance green supply chain, LONGi has initiated the Supply Chain Green Partner Empowerment Program, partnering with collaborators to advance energy-saving and emission-reduction goals, and formulated the "2024-2028 Supplier ESG Capacity Building Plan" for wider sustainability.

Being selected for the yearbook and receiving the honor signifies that LONGi's many years of dedicated exploration and practice in the field of sustainable development have further gained recognition from the international capital market.

Moving forward, LONGi will continue to focus on green and low-carbon development. From photovoltaic technology to efficient products, and from efficient products to comprehensive solutions, LONGi will make more contributions to promoting global sustainable development and energy transition.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com