Xi'an, December 18, 2023-The world-leading solar technology company, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter as "LONGi"), announced today that it has set a new world record of 27.09% for the efficiency of crystalline silicon heterojunction back-contact (HBC) solar cells, certified by the Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH) in Germany. The 27.09% efficiency HBC cell was developed independently in LONGi using an all-laser patterning process. This is a new world record for single-crystalline silicon solar cells, breaking the 26.81% efficiency record announced in November 2022.

To mitigate the problem of high patterning cost for back-contact cells, the R&D team in LONGi has been continuing technological innovation, abandoned the costly photolithography process, and successfully developed an all-laser patterning process. The all-laser patterning process was utilized in the 27.09% efficiency record cell.

Another advantage of HBC cells over bifacial heterojunction solar cells is the reduced usage of transparent conductive oxide layers (ITO). Through continuous technological improvements, LONGi's R&D team has developed an ultra-thin TCO layer with reduced indium usage. The indium usage of the 27.09% efficiency record cell is only 1/5 of that of traditional bifacial heterojunction solar cells.

"Innovation is the core competitiveness of enterprises and LONGi is committed to 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world'. We at LONGi believe that photovoltaics will play a crucial role in the worldwide energy transition," said Li Zhenguo, Founder & President of LONGi. Li highlighted the company's continuous pursuit of high-quality product and high-efficiency solar cell technology.

