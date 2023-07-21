Cairo, Egypt, July 18, 2023- Dr. Mohamed Shaker, Egypt's Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, welcomed James Jin, Regional President of LONGi's MEA Region, for a meeting held in Cairo. During their discussion, Dr. Shaker praised the outstanding collaboration between Egypt and China in the electricity and renewable energy sector. He expressed his strong support for continued constructive cooperation and encouraged Chinese firms to pursue mutually beneficial outcomes in Egypt's renewable energy landscape.

Dr. Mohamed Shaker highlighted that Egypt is blessed with abundant natural resources, particularly an abundance of sunshine and wind, surpassing many regions globally. To harness these resources and expedite the green transformation of the regional energy structure, Egypt's national strategy aims to achieve a 42% proportion of renewable energy in the country's energy mix by 2035. Currently, the Egyptian government intends to expedite this objective to 2030. Furthermore, Dr. Shaker mentioned that during last year's COP27, the Egyptian government, in collaboration with numerous international companies, signed nine framework agreements on green hydrogen projects. The objective is to promptly establish Egypt's green hydrogen energy export channel, enabling the sharing of Egypt's rich renewable energy resources with more countries in the European Union. Simultaneously, Egypt plans to implement additional measures to enhance grid interconnections with European nations, thereby optimizing the development and utilization of its own renewable energy sources.

James expressed that LONGi is proud to be involved in Egypt's energy structure transformation. Over the years, LONGi has consistently prioritized scientific and technological innovation, resulting in the establishment of five distinct business segments: monocrystalline silicon wafers, cells & modules, industrial and commercial Solar PV solutions, Utility Solar PV solutions, and hydrogen energy equipment. This comprehensive range enables LONGi to offer Green Electricity + Green Hydrogen products and solutions, supporting global zero-carbon development initiatives. By providing advanced technology and product solutions, LONGi aims to contribute its expertise and capabilities to expedite Egypt's energy structure transformation.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.