Sydney, Australia - March 6, 2024 - LONGi Solar Australia, a leading solar technology company, unveiled its latest innovation at the Smart Energy Council Conference and Expo 2024 in Sydney today. The highly anticipated Hi-MO X6 Guardian Anti-Dust module promises to revolutionise the solar industry with its groundbreaking design aimed at addressing the persistent issue of dirt accumulation on solar panels.

In a presentation delivered by Brett Robinson, National Sales Manager for LONGi Solar Australia, attendees were introduced to the Hi-MO X6 Guardian Anti-Dust module, which features a revolutionary Anti Dust short-end-frame design. This innovative frame design, developed after extensive research and testing, ensures that the module remains clean and free of debris, thereby maximising its performance and longevity.

Robinson explained, "Our Global Customer Satisfaction survey revealed that dirt accumulation was a major concern for solar panel owners, leading to power loss and reduced performance. With the Hi-MO X6 Guardian Anti-Dust module, we have addressed this issue head-on by redesigning the frame to minimise the risk of hot spots and muck accumulation."

Key features of the Hi-MO X6 Guardian Anti-Dust module include:

New frame design and assembly to reduce cleaning frequency.

HPBC Back contact cells for outstanding efficiency (22.5%).

Great low-light performance.

Straight-line cell connections for enhanced reliability.

Rigorous testing for durability and performance in various weather conditions.

Flexible clamping zones and bolt holes for easy installation.

The Hi-MO X6 Guardian Anti-Dust module has undergone over 1000 reliability tests and over 500 days of on-site verification to ensure its durability and performance. In addition to delivering superior performance, the module also offers benefits such as reduced maintenance requirements and lower risk of panel damage.

John Grimes, CEO of the Smart Energy Council, attended the ceremony and congratulated LONGi on the launch of the Hi-MO X6 Guardian Anti-Dust module, stating, "It's all about innovation, and continuous innovation. Innovations like not having to clean your solar panels, well that's a jolly good thing…. Congratulations to LONGi Solar, to the whole team here in Australia and really keen to stay in touch with LONGi for many years to come."

Robinson concluded the presentation by inviting attendees to experience a live demonstration of the Hi-MO X6 Guardian Anti-Dust module and encouraged them to speak with LONGi Solar Australia staff for more information.

For more information about LONGi Solar Australia and the Hi-MO X6 Guardian Anti-Dust module, please visit www.longi.com/au or contact au@longi.com.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.