  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Longino & Cardenal S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LON   IT0005337073

LONGINO & CARDENAL S.P.A.

(LON)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-29 am EDT
2.840 EUR    0.00%
01:46pLongino & Cardenal closes 2022 at a loss but revenues increase
AN
2022Longino & Cardenal S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Longino & Cardenal S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Longino & Cardenal closes 2022 at a loss but revenues increase

03/29/2023 | 01:46pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Longino & Cardenal Spa on Wednesday reported 2022 revenues of EUR31.7 million from EUR26.3 million, up 21 percent from the same period last year.

Ebitda is negative EUR700,000 from negative EUR500,000 in 2021.

Loss is EUR1.2 million from a loss of EUR900,000 as of December 31, 2021.

Net financial debt is EUR5.4 million from EUR3.5 million in 2021.

The New York subsidiary closes its first year of full operations with revenues of EUR1.3 million, up 84 percent from EUR700,000 in 2021, and the Dubai subsidiary closes at EUR2.9 mln, up 28 percent from EUR2.3 million in 2021.

On Wednesday, Longino & Cardenal closed flat at EUR2.84 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 32,2 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
Net income 2022 -0,85 M -0,92 M -0,92 M
Net Debt 2022 4,70 M 5,10 M 5,10 M
P/E ratio 2022 -22,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17,8 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 100%
Chart LONGINO & CARDENAL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Longino & Cardenal S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONGINO & CARDENAL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,84 €
Average target price 4,10 €
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Riccardo Uleri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paolo Barbieri Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Sambuchi Executive Director & Controller
Valerio de Molli Independent Director
Vincenzo Cannata Director-Digital & E-Commerce
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONGINO & CARDENAL S.P.A.-4.70%19
WALMART INC.1.68%387 123
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.12%38 761
KROGER CO. (THE)9.08%35 099
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.14.10%32 224
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED11.92%30 511
