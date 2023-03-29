Longino & Cardenal closes 2022 at a loss but revenues increase

(Alliance News) - Longino & Cardenal Spa on Wednesday reported 2022 revenues of EUR31.7 million from EUR26.3 million, up 21 percent from the same period last year.

Ebitda is negative EUR700,000 from negative EUR500,000 in 2021.

Loss is EUR1.2 million from a loss of EUR900,000 as of December 31, 2021.

Net financial debt is EUR5.4 million from EUR3.5 million in 2021.

The New York subsidiary closes its first year of full operations with revenues of EUR1.3 million, up 84 percent from EUR700,000 in 2021, and the Dubai subsidiary closes at EUR2.9 mln, up 28 percent from EUR2.3 million in 2021.

On Wednesday, Longino & Cardenal closed flat at EUR2.84 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

