MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  LongiTech Smart Energy Holding Limited    1281

LONGITECH SMART ENERGY HOLDING LIMITED

(1281)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LongiTech Smart Energy : (REVISED) RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, VICE-CHAIRMAN AND CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

09/17/2020 | 05:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LONGITECH SMART ENERGY HOLDING LIMITED

隆 基 泰 和 智 慧 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1281)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, VICE-CHAIRMAN AND

CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of LongiTech Smart Energy Holding Limited (the ''Company'') announces that Mr. Yuen Chi Ping (''Mr. Yuen'') has tendered his resignation as an executive director, vice-chairman and co-chief executive officer of the Company with effect from 16 September 2020 as he would like to pursue other career and business development.

Mr. Yuen confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to express its appreciation to Mr. Yuen for his contribution to the Company during his term of office.

By order of the Board

LongiTech Smart Energy Holding Limited

Wei Qiang

Chairman

Hebei, 16 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wei Qiang and Dr. Liu Zhengang, the non-executive director is Mr. Wei Shaojun, and the independent non-executive directors are Dr. Han Qinchun, Mr. Wong Yik Chung, John and Mr. Han Xiaoping.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Longitech Smart Energy Holding Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 09:39:08 UTC
