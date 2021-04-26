Log in
    3339   KYG5636C1078

LONKING HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3339)
Form of proxy for use by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be convened on 26 May 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

04/26/2021 | 09:49am EDT
LONKING HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國龍工控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with Limited Liability)

(Stock code: 3339)

Form of proxy for use by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting

to be convened on 26 May 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

I/We (note a)

of

being the registered holder(s) ofshares (note b) of HK$0.10 each in the capital of Lonking Holdings

Limited (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of the company (the "Annual General Meeting") or (note c)

of

to act as my/our proxy at the Annual General Meeting to be held at Meeting Room 508, 5/F., Jucai Office Building, 26 Minyi Road, Xingqiao, Songjiang Industrial, Shanghai 201612, the People's Republic of China on 26 May 2021 at 10:00 a.m. or at any adjournment thereof to vote on my/our behalf as indicated below (note d).

FOR (note d)

AGAINST (note d)

1

To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its

subsidiaries and the reports of the directors (the "Directors") and the report of the auditors of the

Company (the "Auditors") for the year ended 31 December 2020.

2

To approve the payment of final dividend of HK$0.33 per share of the Company for the year ended

31 December 2020.

3

(i).

To re-elect Mr. Li San Yim, a retiring Director, as an executive Director.

(ii).

To re-elect Mr. Chen Chao, a retiring Director, as an executive Director.

(iii).

To re-elect Mr. Zheng Kewen, a retiring Director, as an executive Director.

(iv).

To re-elect Mr. Yin Kunlun, a retiring Director, as an executive Director.

(v).

To re-elect Ms. Ngai Ngan Ying, a retiring Director, as a non-executive Director.

(vi).

To re-elect Mr. Wu Jian Ming, a retiring Director, as an independent non-executive Director.

(vii). To authorise the board of Directors to fix the remunerations of the Directors.

4

To re-elect Dr. Qian Shizheng, a retiring Director, as an independent non-executive Director and to

authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of Dr. Qian Shizheng.

5

To appoint Mr. Yu Taiwei as an independent non-executive Director with immediate effect and to

authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of Mr. Yu Taiwei .

6

To re-appoint Ernst & Young, Certified Public Accountants ("Ernst & Young") as an auditor of the

Company and to authorise the board of Directors to fix their remuneration.

7

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with new shares of the Company.

8

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase the shares of the Company.

9

To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with new shares

under resolution numbered 7 by the number of shares repurchased by the Company under resolution

numbered 8.

Dated the

day of

2021

Shareholder's signature

(notes e, f, g and h)

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint holders should be stated.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at a meeting of the Company shall be entitled to appoint another person (who must be an individual) as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A member who is the holder by two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her and vote in his/her stead. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting as your proxy, please delete the words "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of the company (the "Annual General Meeting") or" and insert the name and address of the person appointed as proxy in BLOCK CAPITALS in the space provided. IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY.
  4. IMPORTANT: If you wish to vote "FOR" any of the resolutions set out above, please tick the box marked "FOR" beside the appropriate resolution. If you wish to vote "AGAINST" any resolution, please tick the box marked "AGAINST" beside the appropriate resolution. If this form returned is duly signed but without specific direction on any of the proposed resolutions or a particular proposed resolution, the proxy will vote or abstain at his/her discretion in respect of all resolutions or a particular resolution. A proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Annual General Meeting other than those set out in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting (or any adjournment thereof).
  5. Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at any meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/ she were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting, whether in person or by proxy, one of the joint holders whose name stands first in the register of members of the Company in respect of the relevant joint holding shall be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
  6. The form of proxy must be signed by the appointor or his attorney authorized in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorized to sign the same.
  7. To be valid, this form of proxy together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 48 hours before the time of the Annual General Meeting or any adjourned meeting. Delivery of any instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the meeting or poll concerned and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
  8. Any alteration made to this form should be initialed by the person who signs the form.

*  For identification purposes only

Lonking Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 13:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
09:49aFORM OF PROXY FOR USE BY SHAREHOLDER : 00 a.m.
PU
09:39aLONKING  : Proposals relating to general mandates to issue and repurchase shares..
PU
03/29LONKING  : Payment of final dividend
PU
03/09LONKING  : to Invest $172 Million in Asset Management Scheme
MT
03/09LONKING  : Discloseable transaction relating to an investment in an asset manage..
PU
03/01LONKING  : Change in address of share registrar and transfer office in the cayma..
PU
01/22LONKING  : ' Units Sell Entire Equity Interests in Henan Longgong Machinery for ..
MT
2020LONKING HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019LONKING  : Continuing connected transactions with lonyan city jinlong machinery ..
PU
2019LONKING  : Discloseable transaction subscription in a fund
PU
Financials
Sales 2020 12 213 M 1 884 M 1 884 M
Net income 2020 1 495 M 231 M 231 M
Net cash 2020 2 909 M 449 M 449 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,81x
Yield 2020 7,27%
Capitalization 11 929 M 1 837 M 1 840 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 7 828
Free-Float 43,9%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,87 CNY
Last Close Price 2,74 CNY
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
San Yim Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kun Lun Yin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shi Zheng Qian Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhen Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Ming Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONKING HOLDINGS LIMITED36.25%1 804
PACCAR, INC.8.19%32 405
EPIROC AB (PUBL)36.59%28 474
KUBOTA CORPORATION12.88%28 421
KOMATSU LTD.11.73%27 541
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION11.72%26 298
