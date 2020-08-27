Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Lonza Group    LONN   CH0013841017

LONZA GROUP

(LONN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lonza : Prices CHF 150 Million Straight-Bond with a 0.350% Coupon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 12:13pm EDT

Basel, Switzerland, 27 August 2020 - Lonza Swiss Finance Ltd, a wholly owned company of Lonza Group Ltd, Basel ('Lonza'), announced today the pricing of a CHF 150 million straight-bond issue in line with its financing plan for 2020. The bond has a maturity of six years and an annual coupon of 0.350%.

The issuer is Lonza Swiss Finance Ltd, Basel, and the bonds will be guaranteed by Lonza. Lonza will apply for the listing of the bonds on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The proceeds of the bonds will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes.

Key Data
Issue Size 6-Year Bond:
 CHF 150 million
Expected Payment Date:
 22 September 2020
Maturity:
 22 September 2026
Issue Price:
 100.148 percent
Redemption Price:
 100 percent
Coupon:
 0.350 percent p.a.
Joint Lead Managers:
 BNP Paribas (Suisse) AG,
Commerzbank AG and Credit Suisse AG

Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 16:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LONZA GROUP
12:13pLONZA : Prices CHF 150 Million Straight-Bond with a 0.350% Coupon
PU
08/24Moderna, EU conclude advanced talks to supply COVID-19 vaccine candidate
RE
08/24Moderna, EU conclude advanced talks to supply COVID-19 vaccine candidate
RE
08/20ISOPLEXIS : and Lonza Collaborate to Enable the Next Generation of Precision Cel..
PR
08/05MODERNA : Switzerland nears deal to get Moderna COVID vaccine, official says
RE
08/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Walt Disney, Bayer and BP’s results
08/04LONZA : adds microbial plant for Servier partnership
RE
08/04LONZA : Expands Microbial Capacity and Extends Long-term Partnership with Servie..
PU
07/30LONZA : Disinfectant Ingredients Secure U.S. EPA Approval for Surface Use Agains..
PU
07/28KODIAK SCIENCES : Lonza's Ibex Dedicate to Support the Commercial Manufacture of..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 164 M 6 777 M 6 777 M
Net income 2020 863 M 949 M 949 M
Net Debt 2020 2 824 M 3 105 M 3 105 M
P/E ratio 2020 48,5x
Yield 2020 0,52%
Capitalization 41 899 M 46 122 M 46 067 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,26x
EV / Sales 2021 6,66x
Nbr of Employees 15 913
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart LONZA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lonza Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONZA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 549,80 CHF
Last Close Price 564,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert M. Baehny Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rodolfo Savitzky Chief Financial Officer
Werner J. Bauer Independent Director
Barbara May Richmond Independent Director
Juergen B. Steinemann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONZA GROUP59.68%46 122
CELLTRION, INC.68.23%35 008
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.60%30 018
MODERNA, INC.260.43%27 803
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.35.20%26 879
INCYTE CORPORATION9.15%20 501
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group