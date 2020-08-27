Lonza : Prices CHF 150 Million Straight-Bond with a 0.350% Coupon

Basel, Switzerland, 27 August 2020 - Lonza Swiss Finance Ltd, a wholly owned company of Lonza Group Ltd, Basel ('Lonza'), announced today the pricing of a CHF 150 million straight-bond issue in line with its financing plan for 2020. The bond has a maturity of six years and an annual coupon of 0.350%.
The issuer is Lonza Swiss Finance Ltd, Basel, and the bonds will be guaranteed by Lonza. Lonza will apply for the listing of the bonds on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The proceeds of the bonds will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes.
Key Data
Issue Size 6-Year Bond:
CHF 150 million
Expected Payment Date:
22 September 2020
Maturity:
22 September 2026
Issue Price:
100.148 percent
Redemption Price:
100 percent
Coupon:
0.350 percent p.a.
Joint Lead Managers:
BNP Paribas (Suisse) AG,
Commerzbank AG and Credit Suisse AG
