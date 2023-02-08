Advanced search
    LONN   CH0013841017

LONZA GROUP AG

(LONN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:05 2023-02-08 am EST
557.60 CHF   +0.83%
​​Lonza Prices CHF 300 Million Straight Bond with a 2.100% Coupon​

02/08/2023 | 12:33pm EST
Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Bond/Financing
​​Lonza Prices CHF 300 Million Straight Bond with a 2.100% Coupon​

08.02.2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Basel, Switzerland, 08 February 2023 – Lonza Swiss Finance Ltd, a wholly owned company of Lonza Group Ltd, Basel (“Lonza”), announced today the pricing of a CHF 300 million straight-bond issue in line with its financing plan for 2023. The bond has a maturity of 6.5 years and an annual coupon of 2.100%.

The issuer is Lonza Swiss Finance Ltd, Basel, and the bonds will be guaranteed by Lonza. Lonza will apply for the listing of the bonds on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The proceeds of the bonds will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes.

 

Key Data

Issue Size 6.5-Year Bond: CHF 300 million

Expected Payment Date: 22 February 2023

Maturity: 12 September 2029

Issue Price: 100.241 percent

Redemption Price: 100 percent

Coupon: 2.100 percent p.a.

Joint Lead Managers: Credit Suisse AG, UBS AG and Zürcher Kantonalbank

About Lonza

Lonza is a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene and Capsules & Health Ingredients. Our unparalleled breadth of offerings across divisions enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare industry.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 6.2 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.0 billion in Full-Year 2022. Find out more at www.lonza.com

Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn
Follow @LonzaGroup on Twitter

Lonza Contact Details

Victoria Morgan
Head of External Communications
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2283
victoria.morgan@lonza.com

Lyle Wheeler
Investor Relations
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 79 154 9522
lyle.wheeler@lonza.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Lonza Group AG
Münchensteinerstrasse 38
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +4161 316 81 11
Internet: www.lonza.com
ISIN: CH0013841017
Valor: 1384101
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1555389

 
End of News EQS News Service

1555389  08.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1555389&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 736 M 7 293 M 7 293 M
Net income 2023 1 110 M 1 202 M 1 202 M
Net Debt 2023 1 007 M 1 090 M 1 090 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,3x
Yield 2023 0,65%
Capitalization 41 027 M 44 419 M 44 419 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,24x
EV / Sales 2024 5,64x
Nbr of Employees 17 154
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends LONZA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 553,00 CHF
Average target price 658,36 CHF
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierre-Alain Ruffieux Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Deecke Chief Financial Officer
Albert M. Baehny Chairman
Maria Soler Nunez Head-Group Operations
Barbara May Richmond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONZA GROUP AG22.05%44 419
MODERNA, INC.-5.21%65 718
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.15.11%43 805
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.68%27 183
SEAGEN INC.6.95%25 518
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY24.54%19 751