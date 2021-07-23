Log in
EQS-Adhoc : Lonza Reports Strong Momentum in H1 2021, with 14.7% CER Sales Growth and 33.3% CORE EBITDA Margin

07/23/2021 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results 
Lonza Reports Strong Momentum in H1 2021, with 14.7% CER Sales Growth and 33.3% CORE EBITDA Margin 
23-Jul-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ad Hoc Release Pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules 
  . In H1 2021, Lonza continued its strong performance with 14.7%^1 sales growth and 33.3% CORE EBITDA margin, despite 
    headwinds arising from COVID-19 
  . Continued focus on growth CAPEX investments, supported by strong business pipeline 
  . Expanded collaborations to support COVID-19 programs including Moderna 
  . Divestment of Specialty Ingredients business completed on 1 July 2021 
  . Path forward for a sustainable remediation project agreed for Gamsenried (CH) legacy landfill site will allow Lonza 
    to proceed with its ambitious sustainability agenda 
  . 2021 Outlook: CER sales growth guidance revised upwards to mid-teens. CORE EBITDA margin improvement in line with 
    Mid-Term Guidance trajectory 
 
Basel, Switzerland, 23 July 2021 - Lonza today reported sales of CHF 2.5 billion, sales growth of 14.7%^1 and CHF 847 
million CORE EBITDA, resulting in a margin of 33.3%. This strong momentum has been delivered despite the headwinds 
arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts to the ramp-up of new assets and the wider manufacturing 
schedule. Despite these challenges, Lonza has achieved its commitment to deliver for customers throughout the pandemic 
by expanding production and increasing headcount. 
Lonza has seen continued customer demand for COVID-related projects during H1 2021, including the expansion of its 
collaboration with Moderna for the drug substance production of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at Lonza Visp (CH) and Lonza 
Geleen (NL). 
Throughout H1 2021, Lonza has placed a strategic focus on expanding end-to-end solutions across modalities, which is 
reflected in the incremental investments announced. In H1, Lonza has invested a total of CHF 474 million CAPEX. 
Investments supporting growth contributed to around 80% of the total amount. Lonza anticipates that the current levels 
of CAPEX spending on internal growth initiatives will continue to increase over the course of H2. Total CAPEX for 
Full-Year is anticipated to reach around 25% of sales. 
The company's growth plans are supported by the additional free cash flows arising from the Specialty Ingredients 
divestment, which was completed on 1 July 2021. The majority of proceeds will be invested in internal growth projects 
over the course of 2021 and beyond. Lonza is also considering acquisitions in key strategic areas and new technologies. 
As Lonza continues to prioritize sustainability, the company has been working closely with the cantonal authorities of 
Valais (CH) to find a lasting solution to the groundwater pollution issues caused by its old Gamsenried (CH) landfill. 
A path forward has been agreed to provide a permanent solution to these legacy pollution issues, in compliance with the 
current environmental protection legislation. In line with IFRS requirements, Lonza has made a provision of CHF 290 
million for the first phase of the Gamsenried remediation project. The company has worked with its environmental 
experts to reach a reasonable cost estimate, and it believes this provision should cover the majority of total 
remediation costs. 
Lonza confirms an upward revision to its 2021 Outlook, reflecting the expectation to achieve mid-teens CER sales 
growth. The company also anticipates a CORE EBITDA margin improvement in line with the Mid-Term Guidance trajectory, as 
guided at the beginning of the year. The 2021 Outlook assumes a similar level of COVID-related impacts, no significant 
adverse impact on demand and no further disruptions in supply chain or business operations. 
Pierre-Alain Ruffieux, CEO, Lonza commented: 'We are pleased to have maintained a strong performance in H1 2021, 
despite the headwinds arising from the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. These results are a testament to the remarkable 
commitment and determination of our global employee community. 
'The First Half of 2021 has been a time of dynamic evolution as we completed the divestment of our former Specialty 
Ingredients business, while continuing to accelerate our internal growth plans. We have also made significant progress 
in addressing the legacy issue at our Gamsenried (CH) landfill site, which will allow us to progress our ambitious 
sustainability agenda in the years to come. 
'We are pleased to confirm an upward revision to our anticipated sales growth in our 2021 Outlook as we continue to 
accelerate our growth momentum.' 
 
Divisional Overview 
  . Small Molecules saw new growth projects approved and a sustained level of customer demand. The business achieved a 
    16.5%^1 increase in sales growth compared to H1 2020, alongside an improved CORE EBITDA margin of 27.3%. 
  . Biologics benefited from strong customer demand and new contracts across technologies and scales. The business was 
    able to meet these high levels of demand by actively managing the supply impacts arising from the pandemic. 
    Compared to H1 2020, Biologics saw strong sales growth of 16.7%^2, accompanied by a CORE EBITDA margin decrease to 
    38.2%. 
  . Cell & Gene delivered 24.7%^2 sales growth and an improved margin of 16.1% compared to H1 2020. 
      ? Cell & Gene Technologies saw performance driven by the further growth of its customer pipeline and a focus on 
        continuous operational improvement. The business aims to approach a break-even margin by Q4 2021. 
      ? Bioscience achieved positive sales momentum, driven by Discovery and Testing as well as solid demand for 
        equipment and software. 
  . Capsules & Health Ingredients delivered a strong performance with particularly high demand for capsules. Compared 
    to H1 2020, the business saw a CORE EBITDA margin decrease to 35.4%. This has been accompanied by 5.8%^2 sales 
    growth. 
 
Lonza Financial Overview (Continuing Operations)^3 
About Lonza 
Lonza is the preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a 
healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of 
diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and 
process excellence. Our unparalleled breadth of offerings enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and 
innovations in the healthcare sector. 
Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 15,000 full-time 
employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent that make a meaningful difference to our own 
business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 2.5 billion with a CORE 
EBITDA of CHF 847 million in H1 2021. Find out more at www.lonza.com 
Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn 
Follow @LonzaGroup on Twitter 
Lonza Contact Details 
Victoria Morgan 
Head of External Communications 
Lonza Group Ltd 
Tel +41 61 316 2283 
victoria.morgan@lonza.com 
Dirk Oehlers 
Investor Relations 
Lonza Group Ltd 
Tel +41 61 316 8540 
dirk.oehlers@lonza.com 
Additional Information and Disclaimer 
Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary 
listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ('SGX-ST'). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST's 
continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual. 
Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on 
current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these 
expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks 
and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the 
forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise 
required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news 
release. 
Privacy Policy link 
To immediately delete all the data 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of ad hoc announcement 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Lonza Group AG 
              Münchensteinerstrasse 38 
              4052 Basel 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +4161 316 81 11 
Internet:     www.lonza.com 
ISIN:         CH0013841017 
Valor:        1384101 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1221174 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1221174 23-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https%3a%2f%2fgateway.eqs.com%2fmaily%2ffile%2ffc8be265-38c1-4ef5-8c06-8232db74f61f 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221174&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

