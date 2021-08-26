Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Lonza Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LONN   CH0013841017

LONZA GROUP AG

(LONN)
EQS-Adhoc : Philippe Deecke appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Lonza Group

08/26/2021 | 01:01am EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel Philippe Deecke appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Lonza Group 26-Aug-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ad Hoc Release Pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules . Lonza appoints Philippe Deecke as CFO and member of the Lonza Group Executive Committee . Philippe brings a wealth of experience from a 30-year career, which includes senior leadership roles inNovartis finance and time working as a McKinsey consultant . He will commence his tenure with Lonza Group on 1 December 2021 . Philippe succeeds Rodolfo J. Savitzky, who leaves Lonza Group for a new opportunity on 31 December 2021

Basel, Switzerland, 26 August 2021 - Lonza today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Philippe Deecke as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Lonza Group. The appointment will be effective from 1 December 2021. Philippe will succeed Rodolfo J. Savitzky as a member of the Lonza Executive Committee.

Philippe joins Lonza Group from Novartis, where he has held a succession of senior finance positions. Philippe has worked at Novartis for more than 16 years, and most recently held the role of Global CFO for Novartis Oncology. In this role, he was responsible for the long-term financial performance, planning, controlling, reporting and compliance of a major Novartis business unit.

Albert M. Baehny, Chairman, Lonza, commented: 'It gives us great pleasure to welcome Philippe to our leadership team. He joins us at a critical moment in our journey as we redouble our strategic focus on operational excellence and business growth.'

Pierre-Alain Ruffieux, CEO, Lonza, added: 'Philippe brings a wealth of relevant experience alongside a strong understanding of customer needs and manufacturing in the pharma industry. His expertise will prove to be invaluable as we continue to capitalize on our strong market position and drive our long-term success.'

Prior to his most recent role in Novartis Oncology, Philippe held the role of Global CFO for Sandoz, a Novartis division specializing in generics and biosimilars (from 2017 to 2021). In this role, he supported margin improvement across the business including the manufacturing network and enabled business growth with a strategic approach to Business Development and Licensing (BD&L) and M&A activities. Prior to this, Philippe held a number of roles at Novartis, including CFO of Alcon EMEA, previously a Novartis division (from 2015 to 2017), and Head of Management Reporting and Corporate Planning for the Novartis Group (from 2012 to 2015).

Before commencing his tenure with Novartis, Philippe worked for more than six years at McKinsey as Associate Principal and Member of the European Pharma and Medical Products Practice. In this role, he specialized in developing growth strategies for a wide range of clients in the pharmaceutical industry.

Philippe holds an MBA from Cornell University's Johnson School (US), a Master's Degree in Industrial Management and Manufacturing from ETH Zurich (CH) and a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science from ETH Zurich (CH). He lives in Basel with his wife and three children.

On commencing his tenure on 1 December 2021, Philippe will succeed Rodolfo J. Savitzky, who has been the CFO of Lonza Group since October 2016 and has played an important role in the successful growth of the company. He contributed to Lonza's transformation to a pure-play pharma services company while fostering improvements and efficiency in Finance and IT. He also played a valuable role in multiple strategic projects as part of the Lonza Group Executive Committee.

Rodolfo has accepted a position at another company. The Lonza management would like to thank him for his valuable contributions and wishes him every success in his new role.

Notes to editors A high-resolution image of Philippe is available on request from media@lonza.com

About Lonza Lonza is the preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our unparalleled breadth of offerings enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare sector. Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 15,000 employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent that make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 2.5 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 847 million in H1 2021. Find out more at www.lonza.com

Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn Follow @LonzaGroup on Twitter

Lonza Contact Details

Lonza Communications Team media@lonza.com

Dirk Oehlers Investor Relations Lonza Group Ltd Tel +41 61 316 8540 dirk.oehlers@lonza.com

Additional Information and Disclaimer Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ('SGX-ST'). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST's continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual. Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.

Privacy Policy link

To immediately delete all the data

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of ad hoc announcement

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Lonza Group AG 
              Münchensteinerstrasse 38 
              4052 Basel 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +4161 316 81 11 
Internet:     www.lonza.com 
ISIN:         CH0013841017 
Valor:        1384101 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1228999 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1228999 26-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228999&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

