LONZA GROUP AG

(LONN)
Lonza : Aruvant chooses Lonza to Manufacture ARU-1801, a Potentially curative Treatment for Sickle Cell Disease, for Pivotal Trial

01/18/2021 | 01:22pm EST
  • Lonza to perform process development activities to establish a robust manufacturing process for ARU-1801, a potentially curative treatment for sickle cell disease
  • Lonza to provide cGMP material supply of ARU-1801 for its use in a pivotal clinical study in the United States

Quote from Palani Palaniappan, Chief Technology Officer, Aruvant Sciences:

'We are partnering with Lonza, one of the world's leading cell and gene therapy manufacturing organizations, to help us manufacture our gene therapy, ARU-1801, a potential cure for sickle cell disease that can be given with one low dose of chemotherapy. Our internal cell therapy process expertise combined with Lonza's cell processing know-how provide the perfect combination to manufacture ARU-1801 for our pivotal study. As we advanceour gene therapy through clinical trials, this partnership signifies a critical milestone in the development pathway.'

Quote from Alberto Santagostino, SVP, Head of Cell and Gene Technologies, Lonza:

'Our track record in the cell and gene therapy space makes us the ideal partner to help manufacture ARU-1801, a differentiated gene therapy that is an important future option for patients with sickle cell disease. Through a strong integrated team effort, together we can bring a life-changing medicine to patients.'

New York, USA and Basel, Switzerland, 18 January 2021- Aruvant Sciences, a private company focused on developing gene therapies for rare diseases, and Lonza announced today their agreement in support of ARU-1801, Aruvant's one-time investigational gene therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). Aruvant has chosen Lonza to help develop and manufacture ARU-1801 for its upcoming pivotal trial.

Aruvant is building a hybrid supply model that is led by the company's cell and gene therapy scientists and leverages specialized external suppliers. The company has expanded the internal technical and operational organization with experts in vector and cell manufacturing, analytics, quality, supply and regulatory affairs. To complement the internal expertise, Aruvant is partnering with world-leading contract development manufacturing organizations. The strategic long-term manufacturing agreement with Lonza is a critical step to advancing the clinical development of ARU-1801 for sickle cell patients.

Under Aruvant's direction, Lonza has begun process development and technology transfer activities from its Houston (TX) center of excellence to help establish robust manufacturing for ARU-1801. Once complete, Lonza will deliver cGMP material supply for the pivotal clinical trial.

Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 18:21:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
