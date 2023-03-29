Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Lonza Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LONN   CH0013841017

LONZA GROUP AG

(LONN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:19:48 2023-03-29 am EDT
535.90 CHF   +0.43%
03:02aLonza Completes Clinical and Commercial Drug Product Manufacturing Line in Visp (CH)
EQ
03/27Lonza : Shareholder Information Brochure (English | Deutsch)
PU
03/27Lonza Publishes Invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting and 2022 Annual and Sustainability Reports
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lonza Completes Clinical and Commercial Drug Product Manufacturing Line in Visp (CH)

03/29/2023 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Expansion
Lonza Completes Clinical and Commercial Drug Product Manufacturing Line in Visp (CH)

29.03.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

  • Lonza increases capacity and capabilities in Visp (CH) with the completion of a new line for cGMP clinical and commercial drug product manufacturing
     
  • The line is fully operational, and the first customer batches will be filled in April 2023
     
  • This expansion follows the groundbreaking of a large-scale commercial drug product facility in Stein (CH), in another milestone for Lonza’s Drug Product Services (DPS) offering

Basel, Switzerland, 29 March 2023 – Lonza, a preferred partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutraceutical markets, today announced the completion of its planned cGMP clinical and commercial drug product manufacturing line in Visp (CH).

The new line will support customers with a range of drug product manufacturing needs for both clinical and commercial supply. Set in a 1,200 sqm cGMP facility, it includes a state-of-the-art liquid and lyophilized vial filling isolator line for multiple modalities that fulfils the GMP Annex 1 requirement for the manufacture of sterile products1. The line is already fully operational and cGMP licensed, with the first customer batches due to be filled in April 2023.

The asset is part of Lonza’s Ibex® Biopark and complements recent expansions at the Visp site, including in bioconjugation, mammalian manufacturing and microbial development. Together, these developments support Lonza’s long-term growth strategy to build capacity in areas of high customer demand, and its ambition to provide flexible end-to-end solutions for customers at a single location – from drug substance to drug product.

The completion of the line in Visp also marks a significant milestone in the growth of Lonza’s leading DPS offering. It follows the recent groundbreaking of a new facility in Stein (CH), which will be dedicated to large-scale commercial drug product manufacturing and is being delivered through an investment of approximately CHF 500 million. Ongoing investment to expand the DPS network is enabling Lonza to offer end-to-end solutions across the whole product lifecycle, including clinical and commercial supply.

Peter Droc, Head of Drug Product Services, Lonza, commented: “Since establishing Drug Product Services in 2016, we have built a leading offering that meets customer needs across the pharma and biotech value chain, from formulation to filling. With demand for drug product manufacturing continuing to increase, this new cGMP clinical and commercial line in Visp launches at a crucial time for our customers and market. It also strengthens our DPS capabilities, by enabling us to offer customers a flexible and integrated service offering from a single location.”

The new manufacturing line in Visp will be supported by Lonza’s Drug Product Center of Excellence in Stücki Technology Park, Basel (CH). The Stücki facility offers a range of drug product development services to customers, including formulation and process development, analytical development and quality control.

Additional Information
For more information about Lonza’s Drug Product Services offering, visit: https://www.lonza.com/biologics/parenteral-drug-product

About Lonza
Lonza is a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene and Capsules & Health Ingredients. Our unparalleled breadth of offerings across divisions enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare industry.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 6.2 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.0 billion in Full-Year 2022. Find out more at www.lonza.com

Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn
Follow @LonzaGroup on Twitter

Lonza Contact Details

Victoria Morgan
Head of External Communications
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2283
victoria.morgan@lonza.com

Lyle Wheeler
Investor Relations
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 79 154 9522
lyle.wheeler@lonza.com

Additional Information and Disclaimer
Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST’s continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.

Privacy Policy link

To immediately delete all the data


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Lonza Group AG
Münchensteinerstrasse 38
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +4161 316 81 11
Internet: www.lonza.com
ISIN: CH0013841017
Valor: 1384101
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1595027

 
End of News EQS News Service

1595027  29.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1595027&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about LONZA GROUP AG
03:02aLonza Completes Clinical and Commercial Drug Product Manufacturing Line in Visp (CH)
EQ
03/27Lonza : Shareholder Information Brochure (English | Deutsch)
PU
03/27Lonza Publishes Invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting and 2022 Annual and Susta..
EQ
03/27Lonza Group Ltd. Proposes Dividend Financial Year 2022, Payable from 11 May 2023
CI
02/16AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Lonza Group
MT
02/16Lonza Group Completes Expansion of Swiss Facility
MT
02/16Lonza Completes Expansion of Conjugation Facility in Visp (CH)
EQ
02/08Lonza Unit Prices CHF300 Million Bond Issue
MT
02/08​​Lonza Prices CHF 300 Million Straight Bond with a 2.100% Coupon​
EQ
02/08Societe Generale Lowers Price Target on Lonza Group, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LONZA GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 189 M 6 727 M 6 727 M
Net income 2022 1 046 M 1 137 M 1 137 M
Net cash 2022 11,7 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,9x
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 39 637 M 43 082 M 43 082 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,40x
EV / Sales 2023 6,09x
Nbr of Employees 17 154
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart LONZA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Lonza Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONZA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 533,60 CHF
Average target price 662,77 CHF
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierre-Alain Ruffieux Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Deecke Chief Financial Officer
Albert M. Baehny Chairman
Maria Soler Nunez Head-Group Operations
Barbara May Richmond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONZA GROUP AG17.77%43 082
MODERNA, INC.-18.21%56 664
SEAGEN INC.57.98%37 988
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.33%35 263
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.66%23 405
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY6.75%16 947
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer