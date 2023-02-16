Advanced search
    LONN   CH0013841017

LONZA GROUP AG

(LONN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:20:09 2023-02-16 am EST
555.70 CHF   +0.60%
08:02aLonza Completes Expansion of Conjugation Facility in Visp (CH)
EQ
02/08Lonza Unit Prices CHF300 Million Bond Issue
MT
02/08​​Lonza Prices CHF 300 Million Straight Bond with a 2.100% Coupon​
EQ
Lonza Completes Expansion of Conjugation Facility in Visp (CH)

02/16/2023 | 08:02am EST
Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Expansion
Lonza Completes Expansion of Conjugation Facility in Visp (CH)

16.02.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST

  • Expansion adds development and manufacturing capacity for pre-clinical, clinical and commercial supply of bioconjugates and antibody-drug conjugates
  • The Visp (CH) investment includes two manufacturing suites and supporting infrastructure
  • Additional manufacturing suites complement recent investments in Visp (CH) across small molecules and biologics development and manufacturing, including drug product

Basel, Switzerland, 16 February 2023 – Lonza, a preferred partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutraceutical markets, announced today that a planned expansion of its bioconjugation facility in Visp (CH) is complete. 

The expansion includes two manufacturing suites and supporting infrastructure. It will support an extended customer portfolio, including companies entering clinical development. The investment enhances Lonza’s capabilities and flexibility to support both clinical and commercial supply and will play a key role in meeting the growing market demand for bioconjugates. 

The new suites complement Lonza’s recent investments and asset extensions in Visp (CH) in mammalian capacity, microbial development, drug product development and manufacturing, and HPAPI payload-linker manufacturing capacity. These continued investments into the Visp (CH) site provide a flexible solution for customers of all sizes at a single location. They are designed to help customers navigate the risks of a complex bioconjugation supply chain. In addition to the two new manufacturing suites, the expansion also includes an increase in process and analytical development and quality control capacity to support future portfolio growth.

Stefan Egli, Vice President, Head of Bioconjugates, Lonza, commented: “The opening of the new bioconjugate manufacturing suites in Visp (CH) reflects our dedication to continuously improving our offering and expertise in line with anticipated market and customer needs. Combined with our offerings across drug substance and drug product manufacturing in small molecules and biologics, our bioconjugation services can support projects from early phase through to late-stage and commercial programs.”

As the leading CDMO for bioconjugates, Lonza offers customers a fully integrated solution, including the different technologies required to deliver safe and reliable bioconjugate products. 

Additional Information
Learn more about Lonza’s bioconjugates services here: https://www.lonza.com/biologics/bioconjugates

About Lonza
Lonza is a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene and Capsules & Health Ingredients. Our unparalleled breadth of offerings across divisions enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare industry.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 6.2 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.0 billion in Full-Year 2022. Find out more at www.lonza.com

Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn
Follow @LonzaGroup on Twitter

Lonza Contact Details

Victoria Morgan
Head of External Communications
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2283
media@lonza.com

Lyle Wheeler
Investor Relations
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 79 154 9522
lyle.wheeler@lonza.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Lonza Group AG
Münchensteinerstrasse 38
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +4161 316 81 11
Internet: www.lonza.com
ISIN: CH0013841017
Valor: 1384101
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1562005

 
End of News EQS News Service

1562005  16.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1562005&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
