Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Lonza Group H1 2024 Performance Well On Track to Deliver Full-Year Outlook: Sales Up 1.8% CER and 29.2% CORE EBITDA Margin



25-Jul-2024 / 06:55 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Lonza delivered sales of CHF 3.1 billion, growing 1.8% 1 CER

CHF 893 million CORE EBITDA resulted in a margin of 29.2%

Robust performance in CDMO business, with headwinds in the capsules business within the Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) division

Solid free cash flow at CHF 296 million

Group Outlook 2024 confirmed: flat CER sales growth and CORE EBITDA margin in high twenties

Mid-Term Guidance 2024 – 2028, upgraded in March, confirmed

Group Financial Summary CHF million HYR 2024 YoY change (in %) HYR 2023 Sales in AER 3,057 (0.7) 3,078 EBITDA 862 (4.1) 899 Margin in % 28.2 29.2 CORE EBITDA 893 (3.1) 922 Margin in % 29.2 30.0 For more details on performance and financials, please refer to the Half-Year 2024 Presentation, Half-Year 2024 Report and Alternative Performance Measures (APM) 2024 Report. 1 Sales growth figures, expressed as a percentage (%), are at Constant Exchange Rate (CER)

2 Actual Exchange Rate About Lonza Lonza is one of the world’s largest healthcare manufacturing organizations. Working across five continents, our global community of around 18,000 colleagues helps pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition companies to bring their treatments to market. United by our vision to bring any therapy to life, we support our customers with a combination of technological insight, world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise, process excellence and innovation. Our work enables our customers to develop and commercialize their therapeutic discoveries, allowing their patients to benefit from life-saving and life-enhancing treatments. Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients. Our company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 893 million in Half-Year 2024. Find out more at www.lonza.com Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn

