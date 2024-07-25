Lonza Group H1 2024 Performance Well On Track to Deliver Full-Year Outlook: Sales Up 1.8% CER and 29.2% CORE EBITDA Margin
Lonza Group AG
Lonza Group H1 2024 Performance Well On Track to Deliver Full-Year Outlook: Sales Up 1.8% CER and 29.2% CORE EBITDA Margin
Lonza delivered sales of CHF 3.1 billion, growing 1.8%1 CER
CHF 893 million CORE EBITDA resulted in a margin of 29.2%
Robust performance in CDMO business, with headwinds in the capsules business within the Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) division
Solid free cash flow at CHF 296 million
Group Outlook 2024 confirmed: flat CER sales growth and CORE EBITDA margin in high twenties
Mid-Term Guidance 2024 – 2028, upgraded in March, confirmed
Group Financial Summary
CHF million
HYR 2024
YoY change (in %)
HYR 2023
Sales in AER
3,057
(0.7)
3,078
EBITDA
862
(4.1)
899
Margin in %
28.2
29.2
CORE EBITDA
893
(3.1)
922
Margin in %
29.2
30.0
For more details on performance and financials, please refer to the Half-Year 2024 Presentation, Half-Year 2024 Report and Alternative Performance Measures (APM) 2024 Report.
1 Sales growth figures, expressed as a percentage (%), are at Constant Exchange Rate (CER) 2 Actual Exchange Rate
About Lonza
Lonza is one of the world’s largest healthcare manufacturing organizations. Working across five continents, our global community of around 18,000 colleagues helps pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition companies to bring their treatments to market. United by our vision to bring any therapy to life, we support our customers with a combination of technological insight, world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise, process excellence and innovation. Our work enables our customers to develop and commercialize their therapeutic discoveries, allowing their patients to benefit from life-saving and life-enhancing treatments.
Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients. Our company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 893 million in Half-Year 2024. Find out more at www.lonza.com
Lonza Contact Details
Victoria Morgan
Head of External Communications
Lonza Group Ltd Tel +41 61 316 2283 victoria.morgan@lonza.com
Daniel Buchta Investor Relations
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2985 daniel.buchta@lonza.com
Lonza Group AG is one of the world leaders of the development, production and marketing of chemical products. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- bio-pharmaceuticals (55.4%): exclusive syntheses, microbiological fermentation products , mammalian cell cultures, etc.;
- capsules and dosing solutions for biopharmaceuticals, drugs and nutrition products (17.3%). In addition, the group offers nutritional ingredients;
- small molecule drug substances (13.4%);
- technologies and platforms for manufacturing processes and production of cell and gene therapies (10.4%);
- other (3.5%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (17.4%), Europe (31.7%), the United States (31.8%), the Americas (3.2%), Japan (8.1%), Asia (7.5%) and other (0.3%).