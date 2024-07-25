Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Lonza Group H1 2024 Performance Well On Track to Deliver Full-Year Outlook: Sales Up 1.8% CER and 29.2% CORE EBITDA Margin

  • Lonza delivered sales of CHF 3.1 billion, growing 1.8%1 CER
  • CHF 893 million CORE EBITDA resulted in a margin of 29.2%
  • Robust performance in CDMO business, with headwinds in the capsules business within the Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) division
  • Solid free cash flow at CHF 296 million
  • Group Outlook 2024 confirmed: flat CER sales growth and CORE EBITDA margin in high twenties
  • Mid-Term Guidance 2024 – 2028, upgraded in March, confirmed
     

Group Financial Summary

    CHF million

 

HYR 2024

 

YoY change (in %)

 

HYR 2023

Sales in AER

 

3,057

 

(0.7)

 

3,078

EBITDA

 

862

 

(4.1)

 

899

    Margin in %

 

28.2

 

 

 

29.2

CORE EBITDA

 

893

 

(3.1)

 

922

Margin in %

 

29.2

 

 

 

30.0

 

1 Sales growth figures, expressed as a percentage (%), are at Constant Exchange Rate (CER)
2 Actual Exchange Rate

About Lonza

Lonza is one of the world’s largest healthcare manufacturing organizations. Working across five continents, our global community of around 18,000 colleagues helps pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition companies to bring their treatments to market. United by our vision to bring any therapy to life, we support our customers with a combination of technological insight, world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise, process excellence and innovation. Our work enables our customers to develop and commercialize their therapeutic discoveries, allowing their patients to benefit from life-saving and life-enhancing treatments.

Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients. Our company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 893 million in Half-Year 2024. Find out more at www.lonza.com

Lonza Contact Details

Victoria Morgan

Head of External Communications
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2283
victoria.morgan@lonza.com

Daniel Buchta
Investor Relations
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2985
daniel.buchta@lonza.com


