LONZA GROUP : Some dark clouds in the CDMO sky

Lonza Group AG is one of the world leaders of the development, production and marketing of chemical products. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - bio-pharmaceuticals (49.9%): exclusive syntheses, microbiological fermentation products , mammalian cell cultures, etc.; - capsules and dosing solutions for biopharmaceuticals, drugs and nutrition products (22.3%). In addition, the group offers nutritional ingredients; - small molecule drug substances (14.2%); - technologies and platforms for manufacturing processes and production of cell and gene therapies (11.1%); - other (2.5%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: Switzerland (9.7%), Europe (28.3%), the United States (42.3%), Americas (3.8%), Asia (14.2%), Australia and New Zealand (1.3%), Africa (0.3%) and other (0.1%).