Equities LONN CH0013841017
|Delayed Swiss Exchange - 11:31:53 2023-07-21 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|490.90 CHF
|-11.13%
|-9.83%
|+8.34%
|09:12pm
|LONZA GROUP : Some dark clouds in the CDMO sky
|02:00pm
|Transcript : Lonza Group AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2023
|CI
LONZA GROUP : Some dark clouds in the CDMO sky
Today at 03:12 pm
Latest news about Lonza Group AG
Chart Lonza Group AG
Company Profile
More about the company
Lonza Group AG is one of the world leaders of the development, production and marketing of chemical products. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - bio-pharmaceuticals (49.9%): exclusive syntheses, microbiological fermentation products , mammalian cell cultures, etc.; - capsules and dosing solutions for biopharmaceuticals, drugs and nutrition products (22.3%). In addition, the group offers nutritional ingredients; - small molecule drug substances (14.2%); - technologies and platforms for manufacturing processes and production of cell and gene therapies (11.1%); - other (2.5%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: Switzerland (9.7%), Europe (28.3%), the United States (42.3%), Americas (3.8%), Asia (14.2%), Australia and New Zealand (1.3%), Africa (0.3%) and other (0.1%).
Calendar
2023-07-20 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Lonza Group AG
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
552.40CHF
Average target price
681.06CHF
Spread / Average Target
+23.29%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Biotechnology & Medical Research
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+8.34%
|47 375 M $
|-29.28%
|47 563 M $
|+11.81%
|42 003 M $
|+51.41%
|36 522 M $
|-15.74%
|25 084 M $
|+26.53%
|20 270 M $
|-5.92%
|16 715 M $
|+8.29%
|13 684 M $
|-10.62%
|11 446 M $
|-5.13%
|10 441 M $