Security LONN

LONZA GROUP AG

Equities LONN CH0013841017

Delayed Swiss Exchange - 11:31:53 2023-07-21 am EDT Intraday chart for Lonza Group AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
490.90 CHF -11.13% -9.83% +8.34%
09:12pm LONZA GROUP : Some dark clouds in the CDMO sky Alphavalue
02:00pm Transcript : Lonza Group AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2023 CI

LONZA GROUP : Some dark clouds in the CDMO sky

Today at 03:12 pm

Latest news about Lonza Group AG

Transcript : Lonza Group AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2023 CI
US Futures Rise, European Stocks Mixed DJ
Lonza Shares Fall Following Guidance Cuts DJ
European shares flat as energy firms counter tech drag RE
Lonza Group's Profit Declines 17.5% in H1 Despite Revenue Jump MT
Lonza Cuts Guidance After 1st Half Earnings Fell Despite Higher Sales DJ
Lonza cuts 2023 outlook on slower growth, lower customer demand RE
Lonza Group Posts Lower H1 Attributable Profit; Sales Rise MT
Lonza Group AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Intron Health Lowers Price Target on Lonza Group, Downgrades Recommendation to Sell From Hold MT
Lonza Develops Cell Culture Platform for Enhanced Efficiency in Manufacturing Therapeutic Proteins MT
HSBC Initiates Coverage of Lonza Group With Buy Recommendation MT
Lonza Group, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Team Up for New US Manufacturing Facility MT
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Lonza to Build Dedicated Manufacturing Facility for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Cell Therapies CI
LONZA GROUP : A stronger 2024 should follow a muted 2023 Alphavalue
Brenntag: Supervisory Board Chairwoman promotes continuity - Group candidates elected DP
AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Lonza Group, Maintains Add Recommendation MT
Lonza to Acquire Synaffix for Initial EUR100 Million DJ
Lonza Group to Buy Biotechnology Company Synaffix MT
Lonza Group AG acquired Synaffix BV. CI
Headwinds growing for Brenntag ahead of annual general meeting DP
Shareholder advisor ISS opposes Brenntag candidate for supervisory board DP
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 05/26/2023 - 3:15 p.m. DP
Shareholder advisor ISS also opposes Brenntag candidate for supervisory board DP

Company Profile

Lonza Group AG is one of the world leaders of the development, production and marketing of chemical products. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - bio-pharmaceuticals (49.9%): exclusive syntheses, microbiological fermentation products , mammalian cell cultures, etc.; - capsules and dosing solutions for biopharmaceuticals, drugs and nutrition products (22.3%). In addition, the group offers nutritional ingredients; - small molecule drug substances (14.2%); - technologies and platforms for manufacturing processes and production of cell and gene therapies (11.1%); - other (2.5%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: Switzerland (9.7%), Europe (28.3%), the United States (42.3%), Americas (3.8%), Asia (14.2%), Australia and New Zealand (1.3%), Africa (0.3%) and other (0.1%).
Sector
Biotechnology & Medical Research
Calendar
2023-07-20 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Lonza Group AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
552.40CHF
Average target price
681.06CHF
Spread / Average Target
+23.29%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Biotechnology & Medical Research

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
LONZA GROUP AG
Chart Analysis Lonza Group AG
+8.34% 47 375 M $
MODERNA, INC.
Chart Analysis Moderna, Inc.
-29.28% 47 563 M $
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
Chart Analysis Iqvia Holdings Inc.
+11.81% 42 003 M $
SEAGEN INC.
Chart Analysis Seagen Inc.
+51.41% 36 522 M $
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Chart Analysis Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
-15.74% 25 084 M $
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Chart Analysis ICON Public Limited Company
+26.53% 20 270 M $
CELLTRION, INC.
Chart Analysis Celltrion, Inc.
-5.92% 16 715 M $
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Bio-Techne Corporation
+8.29% 13 684 M $
UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION
Chart Analysis United Therapeutics Corporation
-10.62% 11 446 M $
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Chart Analysis Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
-5.13% 10 441 M $
Other Biotechnology & Medical Research
