Lonza Group AG is one of the world leaders of the development, production and marketing of chemical products. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - bio-pharmaceuticals (52.6%): exclusive syntheses, microbiological fermentation products , mammalian cell cultures, etc.; - capsules and dosing solutions for biopharmaceuticals, drugs and nutrition products (20.3%). In addition, the group offers nutritional ingredients; - small molecule drug substances (13.2%); - technologies and platforms for manufacturing processes and production of cell and gene therapies (11.1%); - other (2.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (16%), Europe (29.8%), the United States (38.8%), the Americas (3%), Japan (3.7%), China (2.6%), Asia (5.8%) and other (0.3%).