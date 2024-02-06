Stock LONN LONZA GROUP AG
Lonza Group AG

Equities

LONN

CH0013841017

Biotechnology & Medical Research

 10:57:13 2024-02-06 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
447.4 CHF +0.70% Intraday chart for Lonza Group AG +3.33% +26.38%
04:44pm LONZA GROUP : Some mixed real-world effects Alphavalue
Feb. 02 Deutsche Bank Lifts Price Target on Lonza Group, Upgrades Recommendation to Buy From Hold MT
Latest news about Lonza Group AG

AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Lonza Group, Maintains Add Recommendation MT
Can Novartis dethrone Roche as the largest Swiss Pharma? Alphavalue
AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Lonza Group MT
Health Care Up, But Insurers Slip on Week -- Health Care Roundup DJ
LONZA GROUP : Greater optimism into 2024 Alphavalue
Swiss Market Index Soars on Boost from Lonza, Luxury Stocks MT
Global markets live: LVMH, Intel, Tesla, Salesforce, Eli Lilly... Our Logo
Transcript : Lonza Group AG, 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 2024
Correction: Switzerland's Lonza Posts Lower FY23 Profit; Revenue Rises MT
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Rise as Luxury Goods, Spirits Gain DJ
Lonza Shares Rise on Sales, Earnings Beat DJ
U.S. Futures Down, European Stocks Mixed After U.S. GDP, ECB Decision DJ
Lonza chairman to step down, drugmaker confirms targets, shares soar RE
Lonza Names Heineken's Jean-Marc Huet as Next Chairman DJ
Lonza Group Names Heineken Chair to Same Role MT
Lonza Sees Flat Sales in 2024 DJ
Switzerland's Lonza Posts Lower FY23 Sales; Revenue Rises MT
Albert Baehny Decides Not Stand for Re-Election as Chairman of Lonza CI
Tranche Update on Lonza Group AG's Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 25, 2023. CI
Lonza Group Proposes Dividend, Payable on 15 May 2024 CI
Lonza Group AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Lonza Group Seeks Bolt-On Acquisitions CI
Transcript : Lonza Group AG Presents at J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference 2024, Jan-09-2024 04:30 PM

Company Profile

Lonza Group AG is one of the world leaders of the development, production and marketing of chemical products. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - bio-pharmaceuticals (52.6%): exclusive syntheses, microbiological fermentation products , mammalian cell cultures, etc.; - capsules and dosing solutions for biopharmaceuticals, drugs and nutrition products (20.3%). In addition, the group offers nutritional ingredients; - small molecule drug substances (13.2%); - technologies and platforms for manufacturing processes and production of cell and gene therapies (11.1%); - other (2.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (16%), Europe (29.8%), the United States (38.8%), the Americas (3%), Japan (3.7%), China (2.6%), Asia (5.8%) and other (0.3%).
Sector
Biotechnology & Medical Research
Calendar
2024-05-07 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
SMI , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Ratings for Lonza Group AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
444.3 CHF
Average target price
504.7 CHF
Spread / Average Target
+13.59%
Sector Other Biotechnology & Medical Research

1st Jan change Capi.
LONZA GROUP AG Stock Lonza Group AG
+26.75% 37 865 M $
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. Stock Iqvia Holdings Inc.
-8.39% 38 455 M $
MODERNA, INC. Stock Moderna, Inc.
-3.03% 36 409 M $
CELLTRION, INC. Stock Celltrion, Inc.
-9.18% 28 513 M $
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY Stock ICON Public Limited Company
-5.88% 21 882 M $
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Stock Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
-9.82% 21 422 M $
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. Stock Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
-7.25% 11 162 M $
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION Stock Bio-Techne Corporation
-14.23% 10 560 M $
UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION Stock United Therapeutics Corporation
-2.22% 9 998 M $
QIAGEN N.V. Stock Qiagen N.V.
-0.36% 9 338 M $
Other Biotechnology & Medical Research
