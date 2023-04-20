Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Lonza Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LONN   CH0013841017

LONZA GROUP AG

(LONN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:52 2023-04-20 am EDT
569.40 CHF   -1.86%
12:32pLonza Increases Straight Bond by CHF 150 Million
EQ
03/31Global markets live: Shell, Netflix, Nike, Ocado, Tesla...
MS
03/31Lonza to Begin CHF2 Billion Share Buyback in April
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lonza Increases Straight Bond by CHF 150 Million

04/20/2023 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Bond/Financing
Lonza Increases Straight Bond by CHF 150 Million

20.04.2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Basel, Switzerland, 20 April 2023 – Lonza Swiss Finance Ltd, a wholly owned company of Lonza Group Ltd, Basel (“Lonza”), announced today the increase of the Straight Bond issued on 8 February 2023 by CHF 150 million, in line with its financing plan for 2023. The increment has the same maturity (6.5 years) and coupon (2.100%) as the initial issuance. 

The issuer is Lonza Swiss Finance Ltd, Basel, and the bonds will be guaranteed by Lonza. Lonza will apply for the listing of the bonds on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The proceeds of the bonds will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes.

 

Key Data

Issue Size 6.5-Year Bond: CHF 150 million

Expected Payment Date: 04 May 2023

Maturity: 12 September 2029

Issue Price: 98.961 percent

Redemption Price: 100 percent

Coupon: 2.100 percent p.a.

Joint Lead Managers: Credit Suisse AG, UBS AG and Zürcher Kantonalbank

About Lonza

Lonza is a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene and Capsules & Health Ingredients. Our unparalleled breadth of offerings across divisions enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare industry.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 6.2 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.0 billion in Full-Year 2022. Find out more at www.lonza.com

Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn
Follow @LonzaGroup on Twitter

Lonza Contact Details

Victoria Morgan
Head of External Communications
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2283
victoria.morgan@lonza.com

Lyle Wheeler
Investor Relations
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 79 154 9522
lyle.wheeler@lonza.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Lonza Group AG
Münchensteinerstrasse 38
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +4161 316 81 11
Internet: www.lonza.com
ISIN: CH0013841017
Valor: 1384101
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1613333

 
End of News EQS News Service

1613333  20.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1613333&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about LONZA GROUP AG
12:32pLonza Increases Straight Bond by CHF 150 Million
EQ
03/31Global markets live: Shell, Netflix, Nike, Ocado, Tesla...
MS
03/31Lonza to Begin CHF2 Billion Share Buyback in April
MT
03/31Lonza Launches Share Buyback Program of up to CHF 2 Billion
EQ
03/29Lonza Says New Manufacturing Line in Visp, Switzerland, Fully Operational
MT
03/29Lonza Completes Clinical and Commercial Drug Product Manufacturing Line in Visp (CH)
EQ
03/27Lonza : Shareholder Information Brochure (English | Deutsch)
PU
03/27Lonza Publishes Invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting and 2022 Annual and Susta..
EQ
03/27Lonza Group Ltd. Proposes Dividend Financial Year 2022, Payable from 11 May 2023
CI
03/27LONZA GROUP AG : Annual Report
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LONZA GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 707 M 7 469 M 7 469 M
Net income 2023 1 094 M 1 218 M 1 218 M
Net Debt 2023 1 186 M 1 321 M 1 321 M
P/E ratio 2023 38,7x
Yield 2023 0,63%
Capitalization 43 098 M 47 993 M 47 993 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,60x
EV / Sales 2024 5,98x
Nbr of Employees 17 494
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart LONZA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Lonza Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONZA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 580,20 CHF
Average target price 662,77 CHF
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierre-Alain Ruffieux Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Deecke Chief Financial Officer
Albert M. Baehny Chairman
Maria Soler Nunez Head-Group Operations
Barbara May Richmond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONZA GROUP AG28.05%47 993
MODERNA, INC.-20.49%55 083
SEAGEN INC.59.52%38 394
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-1.48%37 574
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-14.87%25 130
CELLTRION, INC.6.11%18 334
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer