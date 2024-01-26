By Adria Calatayud

Lonza Group has proposed Jean-Marc Huet, currently chairman of Dutch brewer Heineken, as its next chair to replace Albert Baehny.

Baehny, who joined Lonza's board in 2017 and became chair a year later, won't stand for re-election at this year's annual general meeting in May, the Swiss life-sciences company said Friday. He will remain as interim chief executive until a permanent chief starts in the role, Lonza said.

Huet has signficant international experience, having been previously chief financial officer of Unilever, Bristol Myers Squibb and specialized nutrition company Royal Numico, Lonza said.

