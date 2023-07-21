By David Sachs



Shares in Lonza fell Friday after the company lowered its 2023 sales and earnings targets on the back of mixed first-half results.

At 0711 GMT, Lonza shares fell 7.4% to CHF511.40.

The Swiss pharmaceutical and biotech company reported first-half core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 922 million Swiss francs ($1.06 billion), 6.6% lower than a year ago. Its core Ebitda margin was 30% compared with 33.1% a year earlier. Sales rose 3.2% to CHF3.08 billion.

Lonza lowered its 2023 sales targets to mid-to-high single-digit growth at constant exchange rates from high single-digit sales growth. The company now forecasts a core Ebitda margin of between 28% and 29% compared with its previous target of between 30% and 31%.

Lonza confirmed its mid-term sales guidance but lowered its mid-term margin outlook to between 31% and 33% from a previous range of 33% to 35%.

The company blamed the downgrade on current market dynamics that are hurting demand for early-stage services and nutraceutical capsules.

Write to David Sachs at david.sachs@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-23 0330ET