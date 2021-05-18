Lonza : Launches Next Gene…nd Enhanced Ease of Use

Lonza launches next-generation 4D-Nucleofector ® Platform, the leading non-viral cell transfection method for a wide variety of cell types - even those traditionally hard to transfect

Modular design offers unmatched flexibility in scale and throughput with proven performance

4D-Nucleofector ® Core Unit with user experience upgrade for even more intuitive experimental setup and data management

Quote from Dr. Nina Novak, Product Manager Nucleofection®Technology, Lonza:

'The Nucleofector® Technology has been used for more than 10,000 peer-reviewed publications since its introduction 20 years ago, clearly demonstrating its importance for this community of successful researchers. The system is widely recognized as the most efficient non-viral cell transfection method - especially for hard-to-transfect cells, such as immune cells. The next-generation 4D-Nucleofector® Platform brings UX improvements that make the system even more intuitive and easy to use, firmly securing its place as a core method in cell-based research.'

Basel, Switzerland, 18 May 2021- Lonza has launched the next generation of its popular Nucleofector® Platform. For more than 20 years, Nucleofector® Technology has led the market as the most effective non-viral cell transfection method, which can be used even for hard-to-transfect cells, such as primary cells and pluripotent stem cells. Now, with an updated core unit and even more intuitive software, the next generation 4D-Nucleofector® Platform delivers flexibility and the same trusted performance with even greater ease of use.

Electroporation, the method by which DNA, RNA or protein is introduced into cells through an electrical pulse to change their genotype or phenotype, is an important tool with a range of applications in disease research and drug discovery, as well as in the advancement of gene therapies, immunotherapies and stem cell generation. The Nucleofector® Technology achieves high transfection efficiency in union with high cell viability by providing unique electrical pulses, cell type-specific solutions, and optimized protocols to achieve an advanced electroporation approach that targets the cell's nucleus directly. This powerful combination leads to reproducible, faster, and more efficient results than other methods.

The 4D-Nucleofector® Core Unit can operate up to three functional modules, allowing for tailored experimental setups and facilitating scale-up from low to high-volume transfection. In the next generation, the family of units is now joined by a fully integrated 96-well unit to suit users with mid-scale transfection requirements for up to 96 samples at once. In addition, the updated Core Unit features an 8-inch touchscreen display, enabling users to easily set up their experiments and control all functional modules via the system's intuitive and user-friendly software. Further, optimized protocols are available for more than 750 different cell types and are designed to provide robust transfection conditions, leading to optimal results every time.

The second generation Nucleofector® Units include:

4D-Nucleofector ® X Unit - for various cell numbers in 100 µL cuvettes or 20 µL 16-well strips

4D-Nucleofector ® Y Unit - for transfection of cells in adherence in 24-well culture plates

4D-Nucleofector ® LV Unit - for closed, scalable large-volume transfection of up to 1x10 9 cells

4D-Nucleofector 96-well Unit - for simultaneous transfection of up to 96 samples at once

With the Nucleofector® System, small-scale protocols can be transferred to a larger scale without the need for re-optimization, bringing together small- and large-scale transfection applications in a single system.

For 20 years, scientists have relied on the Nucleofector® Technology to power their research. With the introduction of the next generation 4D-Nucleofector® Platform, users will be able to achieve high transfection efficiencies more easily with the reassurance that their protocols can be effortlessly scaled as needed.

For more information on the Nucleofector® Technology, visit Lonza.com/new-4D-Nucleofector.