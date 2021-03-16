Log in
Lonza : LifeClean International and Lonza Specialty Ingredients Sign Distribution Agreement for Healthcare Disinfectants

03/16/2021 | 03:24am EDT
  • Agreement covers commercialization of healthcare disinfectants in Europe
  • Unique, patented chemical technology provides high level disinfection solutions with short contact time and high anti-microbial efficiency
  • Lonza Specialty Ingredients to become LifeClean's first strategic industrial partner

Quote from Thomas Lööw, CEO, LifeClean International AB:

'One of the world's leading chemical companies choosing to distribute our products is an important acknowledgement and validation of our unique and patented chemical technology. LSI's leadership position in the microbial control solution market will be key to our continued growth. The agreement is also an important breakthrough in the healthcare sector, which is one of our priority areas. This distribution agreement is our first strategic industrial partnership and we look forward to building on this collaboration.'

Quote Frank Stahl, Sr Vice President, Microbial Control Solutions, Lonza Specialty Ingredients:

'Our customers in Hygiene are looking for safe, efficacious and fully compliant solutions for infection prevention. In partnership with LifeClean, Lonza Specialty Ingredients extends its Microbial Control Solutions portfolio thanks to a complementary and highly effective disinfection technology. We are excited to provide our customers with an additional, differentiated solution to bring products to market that help make our world healthier.'

Uddevalla,Sweden and Basel, Switzerland, 16 March 2021 - LifeClean International AB in Sweden and Lonza Specialty Ingredients (LSI) in Switzerland today announced a distribution agreement for the commercialization of healthcare disinfectants in selected European countries.The financial details of this agreement were not disclosed.

The agreement sees LSI become the first strategic industrial partner for LifeClean International AB. With healthcare being one of LifeClean's priority markets, and LSI having an extensive expertise in professional hygiene solutions, both parties intend to further develop this collaborative partnership. This is also a major step ahead to strengthen the position of LSI's Microbial Control Solutions business as the go-to company for innovative solutions in microbial control.

LifeClean's highly innovative technology complements LSI's technology portfolio in both the Professional Hygiene and Healthcare environments. Together, the companies can bring new, high level disinfection solutions to highly critical areas such as hospitals, addressing critical viruses and spores in short contact times.

Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 07:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
