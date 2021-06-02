Log in
    LONN   CH0013841017

LONZA GROUP AG

(LONN)
Lonza : and Moderna Announce Further Collaboration For Drug Substance Manufacturing of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in the Netherlands

06/02/2021 | 01:02am EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Expansion
Lonza and Moderna Announce Further Collaboration For Drug Substance Manufacturing of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in the Netherlands

02-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • A new drug substance production line at Lonza's site in Geleen, Netherlands will complement the existing production network and support the manufacture of up to an additional 300 million doses per year 
  • Operations are expected to begin by the end of 2021

Quote from Jean-Christophe Hyvert, President, Biologics and Cell & Gene, Lonza:

'Once more, we are pleased to leverage our network as we expand our collaboration with Moderna further to extend our mRNA manufacturing to Lonza Geleen (NL). The extension reflects the continuing growth of our strategic collaboration with Moderna. We are proud to play our part in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and look forward to bringing to bear our experience from Portsmouth (US) and Visp (CH) at our Geleen site in the Netherlands.'

Basel, Switzerland, 2 June 2021 - Lonza today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Moderna, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The expanded collaboration will further extend the manufacture of the drug substance for the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna and provides for the installation of a new manufacturing line for drug substance production at Lonza's Geleen (NL) site.

The new production line in Geleen (NL) will complement Lonza's existing drug substance production network for COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna and deliver a crucial manufacturing step to increase overall drug substance output. As such, the new production line will contribute to the supply of up to an additional 300 million doses per year, at a 50ug dose, once operating at full capacity. 

In May 2020, Lonza and Moderna announced a ten-year strategic collaboration agreement to enable the manufacture of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine and additional Moderna products in the future. Since then, Lonza has installed three production lines at its Visp (CH) site and one production line in Portsmouth (US). In April 2021, Lonza and Moderna entered a new agreement to add three further production lines at its Visp (CH) site. 

The new production line in Geleen (NL) is expected to be operational by the end of 2021. Lonza will leverage its existing infrastructure in Geleen (NL) to provide fast build-out and ramp-up of operations.

About Lonza
Lonza is the preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to prevent illness and enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. These enable our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare sector.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 14,000 full-time employees, we are built from high-performing teams and of individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 4.5 billion in 2020 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.4 billion. Find out more at www.lonza.com

Lonza Contact Details

Victoria Morgan
Head of External Communications
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2283
victoria.morgan@lonza.com

Dirk Oehlers
Investor Relations
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 8540
dirk.oehlers@lonza.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Lonza Group AG
Münchensteinerstrasse 38
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +4161 316 81 11
Internet: www.lonza.com
ISIN: CH0013841017
Valor: 1384101
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1203374

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1203374  02-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203374&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
