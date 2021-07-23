Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Lonza Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LONN   CH0013841017

LONZA GROUP LTD

(LONN)
  Report
News 
Summary

Lonza : raises 2021 outlook after H1 sales beat forecast

07/23/2021 | 01:16am EDT
ZURICH, July 23 (Reuters) - Lonza lifted its 2021 sales outlook on Friday as the Swiss contract drugmaker beat analyst forecasts during the first half of the year.

The company, which has intensified agreements with COVID-19 vaccine producer Moderna and posted sales rising 13.3% to 2.54 billion Swiss francs ($2.76 billion), beating analyst forecasts for 2.47 billion francs.

It now expects sales to increase in constant exchange rates towards the mid-teens percentage level for 2021, up from its previous forecast for sales growth in the low double-digit range. ($1 = 0.9200 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONZA GROUP LTD 2.08% 677 Delayed Quote.19.02%
MODERNA, INC. 0.74% 323.48 Delayed Quote.209.64%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 015 M 5 449 M 5 449 M
Net income 2021 846 M 919 M 919 M
Net Debt 2021 472 M 513 M 513 M
P/E ratio 2021 58,9x
Yield 2021 0,46%
Capitalization 50 290 M 54 720 M 54 645 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,06x
Nbr of Employees 16 540
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Pierre-Alain Ruffieux Chief Executive Officer
Rodolfo Savitzky Chief Financial Officer
Albert M. Baehny Chairman
Werner J. Bauer Independent Director
Barbara May Richmond No-Executive Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONZA GROUP LTD19.02%53 538
MODERNA, INC.209.64%88 312
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.36.69%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-24.93%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-18.16%28 525
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO., LTD3.34%25 482