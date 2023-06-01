Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Lonza Group AG
  News
  Summary
    LONN   CH0013841017

LONZA GROUP AG

(LONN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:18 2023-05-31 am EDT
569.40 CHF   +0.46%
01:30aLonza to Acquire Synaffix for Initial EUR100 Million
DJ
01:26aLonza Group to Buy Biotechnology Company Synaffix
MT
01:02aLonza to Acquire Synaffix and Strengthen Antibody-Drug Conjugates Offering
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lonza to Acquire Synaffix for Initial EUR100 Million

06/01/2023 | 01:30am EDT
By Joshua Kirby

Lonza Group said Thursday that it has reached a deal to acquire Dutch biotech firm Synaffix as it looks to strengthen its offering in antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs.

The Swiss life-sciences company will pay 100 million euros ($106.9 million) in cash for Synaffix, as well as an additional payment of up to EUR60 million based on performance.

Synaffix is focused on commercializing its clinical-stage tech platform for the development of ADCs, which offer a range of potential targeted treatments of cancer, Lonza said. Acquiring the company will help Lonza boost its own ADC services, Lonza said.

"These enhanced capabilities will streamline the path to clinic and commercialization," Lonza said.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-23 0129ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONZA GROUP AG 0.46% 569.4 Delayed Quote.25.67%
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG -1.05% 526 Delayed Quote.10.32%
Financials
Sales 2023 6 672 M 7 302 M 7 302 M
Net income 2023 1 091 M 1 193 M 1 193 M
Net Debt 2023 1 164 M 1 274 M 1 274 M
P/E ratio 2023 38,0x
Yield 2023 0,64%
Capitalization 42 296 M 46 289 M 46 289 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,51x
EV / Sales 2024 5,89x
Nbr of Employees 17 494
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart LONZA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Lonza Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONZA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 569,40 CHF
Average target price 659,84 CHF
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierre-Alain Ruffieux Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Deecke Chief Financial Officer
Albert M. Baehny Chairman
Maria Soler Nunez Head-Group Operations
Barbara May Richmond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONZA GROUP AG25.67%46 289
MODERNA, INC.-28.24%49 134
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.05%36 859
SEAGEN INC.50.97%36 378
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.78%23 219
CELLTRION, INC.7.35%18 720
