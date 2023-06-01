Lonza to Acquire Synaffix for Initial EUR100 Million

By Joshua Kirby



Lonza Group said Thursday that it has reached a deal to acquire Dutch biotech firm Synaffix as it looks to strengthen its offering in antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs.

The Swiss life-sciences company will pay 100 million euros ($106.9 million) in cash for Synaffix, as well as an additional payment of up to EUR60 million based on performance.

Synaffix is focused on commercializing its clinical-stage tech platform for the development of ADCs, which offer a range of potential targeted treatments of cancer, Lonza said. Acquiring the company will help Lonza boost its own ADC services, Lonza said.

"These enhanced capabilities will streamline the path to clinic and commercialization," Lonza said.

