Lonza to Expand Mammalian-Manufacturing Facilities in Switzerland, US

By Giulia Petroni

Lonza Group AG said Thursday that it will invest around 850 million Swiss francs ($930.2 million) to expand its mammalian drug-substance manufacturing facilities in Switzerland and the U.S.

The Swiss life-sciences company said it will develop a new large-scale facility in Visp, Switzerland, to be completed in 2024, to meet increasing market demand for biologics.

A second small-scale, single-use technology facility will be developed in Portsmouth, N.H., to support customers scaling clinical to commercial manufacturing. The facility is expected to be completed in 2023.

According to Lonza, more than 300 new jobs will be created in Visp and 250 new positions will be recruited in Portsmouth.

05-06-21 0312ET