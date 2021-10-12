Lonza : updates mid-term guidance, sees no extraordinary payouts

ZURICH, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Lonza Group gave 2024 guidance on Tuesday for "low teens" sales growth at constant exchange rates, a core EBITDA margin of around 33-35%, and double-digit return on invested capital.

In a capital markets day presentation https://www.lonza.com/-/media/Lonza/Lonzacom/investor-relations/Financial%20Presentations/CMD_2021_presentation.pdf posted on its website, the Swiss contract drug manufacturer group said it plans to keep paying a dividend of 25-40% of net income while limiting other capital distributions to shareholders given an abundance of investment opportunities. It saw no extraordinary return of capital after a major divestment in July. (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Riham Alkousaa)