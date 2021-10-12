Lonza : updates mid-term guidance, sees no extraordinary payouts

ZURICH, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Lonza Group gave 2024
guidance on Tuesday for "low teens" sales growth at constant
exchange rates, a core EBITDA margin of around 33-35%, and
double-digit return on invested capital.
In a capital markets day presentation https://www.lonza.com/-/media/Lonza/Lonzacom/investor-relations/Financial%20Presentations/CMD_2021_presentation.pdf
posted on its website, the Swiss contract drug manufacturer
group said it plans to keep paying a dividend of 25-40% of net
income while limiting other capital distributions to
shareholders given an abundance of investment opportunities. It
saw no extraordinary return of capital after a major divestment
in July.
