  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Lonza Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LONN   CH0013841017

LONZA GROUP AG

(LONN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Lonza : updates mid-term guidance, sees no extraordinary payouts

10/12/2021 | 01:29am EDT
ZURICH, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Lonza Group gave 2024 guidance on Tuesday for "low teens" sales growth at constant exchange rates, a core EBITDA margin of around 33-35%, and double-digit return on invested capital.

In a capital markets day presentation https://www.lonza.com/-/media/Lonza/Lonzacom/investor-relations/Financial%20Presentations/CMD_2021_presentation.pdf posted on its website, the Swiss contract drug manufacturer group said it plans to keep paying a dividend of 25-40% of net income while limiting other capital distributions to shareholders given an abundance of investment opportunities. It saw no extraordinary return of capital after a major divestment in July. (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 151 M 5 552 M 5 552 M
Net income 2021 750 M 809 M 809 M
Net cash 2021 314 M 339 M 339 M
P/E ratio 2021 67,0x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 51 627 M 55 707 M 55 649 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,96x
EV / Sales 2022 8,78x
Nbr of Employees 14 405
Free-Float 99,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 695,00 CHF
Average target price 765,21 CHF
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierre-Alain Ruffieux Chief Executive Officer
Rodolfo Savitzky Chief Financial Officer
Albert M. Baehny Chairman
Werner J. Bauer Independent Director
Barbara May Richmond No-Executive Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONZA GROUP AG22.19%55 707
MODERNA, INC.192.05%123 076
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.34.11%46 414
SEAGEN INC.-7.42%29 448
CELLTRION, INC.-37.60%25 600
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.57.37%24 209