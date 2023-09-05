Lookers plc is a United Kingdom-based automotive retail and aftersales service company. The Company is engaged in the sale, hire and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles, including the sale of tires, oil, parts and accessories. The Company operates through two divisions: Motor and Leasing. Its Motor division includes Charles Hurst, Lookers and Taggarts businesses. Its Leasing division includes Lookers Leasing, Fleet Financial, Vehicle Rental Services and Lookers Fleet Services businesses. It represents over 35 manufacturer brands (OEM brand partners) selling new and used vehicles and providing aftersales services, including maintenance and repair at approximately 147 franchise locations and via online services, across the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also operates a multi-product fleet and leasing business, 12 multi-franchise standalone used car centers, four accident repair centers, and a fleet of mobile service and cosmetic repair vehicles.