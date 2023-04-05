Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lookers plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOOK   GB00B17MMZ46

LOOKERS PLC

(LOOK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:00:01 2023-04-05 am EDT
86.90 GBX   +2.24%
06:28aLookers 2022 revenue up; celebrates "excellent start" to 2023
AN
05:34aTopps Tiles hails record half; Lookers up
AN
05:03aSterling May Fall Vs Euro as BOE Rate Rise Bets Overdone
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lookers 2022 revenue up; celebrates "excellent start" to 2023

04/05/2023 | 06:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Lookers PLC on Wednesday said annual revenue increased, and it raised its dividend on a strong performance in 2022.

The integrated automotive retail and service group reported revenue for 2022 of GBP4.30 billion, increasing 6.2% from GBP4.05 billion in 2021. Lookers said the increase reflects strong trading across all divisions despite supply restrictions and logistics disruption.

Pretax profit amounted to GBP84.4 million, down 6.2% from GBP90.0 million the year prior, as a result of an "unprecedented environment" in 2021 which had increased margins on new and used vehicles that year.

Lookers noted that it also received GBP9.8 million of Covid-19 support during 2021, which is included in its pretax profit figure.

The company declared a final dividend of 2.0 pence per share, bringing the total dividend to 3.0p, up 20% from 2.5p a year ago.

Looking ahead, the firm noted that it has made an "excellent start" in the first quarter of 2023, with pretax profit ahead of 2022, adding that its full-year forecast for pretax profit is now ahead of previous expectations.

"We have strong momentum in the execution of our strategic priorities. Our operational optimisation agenda remains the cornerstone of our strategy and we have made demonstrable progress on our self-help initiatives. In addition, I am particularly pleased to see the expansion of our offerings through partnerships with a number of exciting new brands and the addition of incremental revenue streams including cosmetic repairs.

"We remain mindful of pressures faced by the consumer and on discretionary spending. However, we are confident in our proposition, our balance sheet and strategic focus, with significant opportunities ahead."

Lookers shares rose 3.1% to 87.62 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about LOOKERS PLC
06:28aLookers 2022 revenue up; celebrates "excellent start" to 2023
AN
05:34aTopps Tiles hails record half; Lookers up
AN
05:03aSterling May Fall Vs Euro as BOE Rate Rise Bets Overdone
DJ
04:40aFTSE 100 Rises as Utilities Gain; RS Group Falls
DJ
04:03aAuto retailer Lookers raises 2023 profit forecast
RE
02:04aEarnings Flash (LOOK.L) LOOKERS Reports FY22 Revenue GBP4.3B
MT
02:04aEarnings Flash (LOOK.L) LOOKERS Posts FY22 EPS GBX18.87
MT
02:00aLookers plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02:00aLookers plc Proposes Final Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on 16 June 2023
CI
03/06FTSE 100 Slips 0.2% on China's Worse-Than-Expected Growth Targets
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 418 M 5 520 M 5 520 M
Net income 2022 74,2 M 92,6 M 92,6 M
Net cash 2022 64,1 M 80,1 M 80,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,57x
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 324 M 405 M 405 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 6 287
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart LOOKERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Lookers plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOOKERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 85,00 GBX
Average target price 130,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Douglas Raban Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oliver Walter Laird Chief Financial Officer
Paul Michael van der Burgh Non-Executive Chairman
Andy Garrett Chief Information Officer
Duncan Andrew McPhee Chief Operations Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOOKERS PLC11.55%405
LITHIA MOTORS, INC.6.54%5 995
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.21.97%3 010
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.10%2 304
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.97%1 312
PETER WARREN AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED0.74%315
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer