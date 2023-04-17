Lookers : Notice of 2023 AGM

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 immediately.

If you sell or have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Ordinary Shares in Lookers plc you should send this document as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. If you sell or have sold or otherwise transferred only part of your holding, you should retain these documents.

Lookers plc

(incorporated in England and Wales under company number 00111876)

Circular to Shareholders

and

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Lookers plc, to be held on

24 May 2023 at 10:00am, is set out in Part II of this document. Your attention is drawn

to the letter from the Chair set out in Part I of this document.

Attendance at the meeting in person

Shareholders intending to attend the AGM are asked to register their intention as soon as

practicable by sending an email to Mr. Philip Kenny, Company Secretary at

generalmeetings@lookers.co.ukconfirming their attendance.