Lookers : Notice of 2023 AGM

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 immediately.
If you sell or have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Ordinary Shares in Lookers plc you should send this document as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. If you sell or have sold or otherwise transferred only part of your holding, you should retain these documents.
Lookers plc
(incorporated in England and Wales under company number 00111876)
Circular to Shareholders
and
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Lookers plc, to be held on
24 May 2023 at 10:00am, is set out in Part II of this document. Your attention is drawn
to the letter from the Chair set out in Part I of this document.
Attendance at the meeting in person
Shareholders intending to attend the AGM are asked to register their intention as soon as
practicable by sending an email to Mr. Philip Kenny, Company Secretary at
generalmeetings@lookers.co.ukconfirming their attendance.
1
Contents
Page
Expected timetable of principal events
3
Directors, Company Secretary and advisers
3
Part I - Letter from the Chair
4
Part II - Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Notes
6
Part III - Definitions
17
Director Biographies
18
2
Expected timetable of principal events
Event
Publication of this document
Latest time/day for receipt of the Form of Proxy for the AGM
Voting record time/day
Annual General Meeting
Latest time/day for receipt of the election to participate in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan
Time and Date
17 April 2023
10:00am, 22 May 2023
6:00pm, 22 May 2023
10.00am, 24 May 2023
5:00pm, 26 May 2023
Future times and dates are indicative only and are subject to change by the Company. If the expected timetable of events changes from the above, the Company will release an announcement to this effect. References to time in this document are to London time.
Directors:
Paul Michael Van der Burgh Robin James Churchouse Susan Jane Farr
Oliver Walter Laird Duncan Andrew McPhee Mark Douglas Raban
Company Secretary:
Philip John Kenny
Registrars:
Link Group 10th floor Central Square
29 Wellington Street Leeds
LS1 4DL
3
LOOKERS PLC (the "Company")
Part I - Letter from the Chair of Lookers plc
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales with No. 00111876)
Directors:
Registered Office:
Paul Michael Van der Burgh
Lookers House, 3 Etchells Road, West Timperley,
Robin James Churchouse
Altrincham, United Kingdom,
Susan Jane Farr
WA14 5XS
Oliver Walter Laird
Duncan Andrew McPhee
Mark Douglas Raban
17 April 2023
Dear Shareholder,
2023 AGM
As your Interim Chair, I am looking forward to welcoming you to the Lookers 2023 AGM which will be held at the Manchester Airport Marriott Hotel, Hale Road, Manchester, WA15 5XW on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 at 10:00am.
I encourage you to read the formal notice of the meeting and the proposed resolutions to be considered, as set out in Part II of this document. Notes to the formal notice are set out on pages 9 to 12 below, with further explanatory notes of the proposed resolutions set out on pages 13 to 16 below. In addition to the standard items of business, I would like to draw your attention to the following:
Dividend
The Board is recommending for approval at the AGM a final dividend of 2.0p per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022. The Company offers shareholders the choice of a share alternative to a cash dividend through its Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"). More information about the DRIP is provided on page 13 of this document.
Directors
As well as my own appointment as interim Chair from 1 January this year, 2022 saw the appointment of Sue Farr as independent non-executive director and Remuneration Committee Chair with effect from 1 September 2022 and later as interim Senior Independent Director on 1 January 2023.
As is customary, Sue will stand for election for the first time at this year's AGM and all the other continuing Directors will stand for re-election. Our biographical details can be found on pages 18- 20.
Attendance at the meeting in person
Shareholders intending to attend the AGM, are asked to register their intention as soon as practicable by sending an email confirming their attendance to Mr. Philip Kenny, Company Secretary, at generalmeetings@lookers.co.uk.
Action to be taken
Proxy Appointment
We encourage all Shareholders to complete and return a proxy appointment (appointing the Chair of the meeting as their proxy) in accordance with the Notes set out in Part II of this document. To be valid, the proxy appointment must be received no later than 10:00am on 22 May 2023. Appointing a proxy in this manner will ensure that your vote will be counted if ultimately you (or any other proxy you might otherwise appoint) are not able to attend the AGM. However, this will not preclude you from being able to attend the AGM.
4
If you are in any doubt as to what action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own personal financial advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser.
Questions
Shareholders, their appointed proxies and authorised corporate representatives who wish to ask a question of the Board relating to the business of the meeting can do so by sending an email to generalmeetings@lookers.co.uk. In addition, those who attend the AGM in person may pose questions to the Board at the meeting. Further details are provided in the Notes.
We will ensure, to the extent practicable, that answers to questions received by 10:00am on 10 May 2023 are published on our website by 10:00am on 17 May 2023. The Company will endeavour to publish responses to any questions received after 10:00am on 10 May 2023 on the Company's website in advance of the AGM. Please note that in the interests of efficiency and to avoid unnecessary repetition, if multiple questions are submitted with a common theme, they will be answered as one question.
Recommendation
The Board considers that the Resolutions as set out in the Notice are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole, and the Board unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of them. The Directors intend to do so in respect of their own holdings.
Yours faithfully,
Paul Michael Van der Burgh
Interim Chair
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.