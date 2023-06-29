THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.
PART II OF THIS DOCUMENT COMPRISES AN EXPLANATORY STATEMENT IN COMPLIANCE WITH SECTION 897 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2006. This document contains a proposal which, if implemented, will result in the cancellation of the admission of Lookers Shares to the Ofﬁcial List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. If you are in any doubt as to what action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own personal ﬁnancial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent ﬁnancial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, if you are resident in the United Kingdom, or, if not, from another appropriately authorised independent ﬁnancial adviser.
If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Lookers Shares, please send this document (but not the accompanying personalised Forms of Proxy) at once to the purchaser or transferee, or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for delivery to the purchaser or transferee. However, these documents must not be forwarded, distributed or transmitted (in whole or in part) in, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws of that jurisdiction. If you have sold or otherwise transferred only part of your holding of Lookers Shares, you should retain these documents and consult the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected.
The release, publication or distribution of this document and/or the accompanying documents (in whole or in part) in jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by the laws of those jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this document (and the accompanying documents) come should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Failure to comply with any such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
A copy of this document will be published on Lookers' website at https://www.lookersplc.com/investors/recommended-proposed-offer/and on Bidco's website at https://globalautoholdings.com/not later than 12.00 noon (London time) on 30 June 2023 and will continue to be made available on these websites during the offer period.
Recommended Cash Offer
for
Lookers plc
by
Global Auto Holdings Limited
a private limited liability company
incorporated in England and Wales with
company number 14556684
to be effected by means of a Scheme of Arrangement
under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006
This document sets out details of the Offer to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 between Lookers and the Scheme Shareholders. If the Scheme becomes Effective it will be binding on all Scheme Shareholders, including those who did not attend and/or vote to approve the Scheme or who attended and/or voted against it at the Meetings.
This document should be read as a whole, in conjunction with the accompanying documents. Your attention is drawn, in particular, to the letter from the Interim Chair of Lookers in Part I of this document, which contains the unanimous recommendation of the Lookers Directors that you vote, or procure the vote, in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the Court Meeting and General Meeting referred to below. A letter from Numis Securities Limited ("Numis") and Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt"), explaining the Scheme appears in Part II of this document.
Part II of this document constitutes an explanatory statement in compliance with section 897 of the Companies Act 2006.
Notices of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting, each of which will be held at the ofﬁces of Eversheds Sutherland (International) LLP, Two New Bailey, 6 Stanley Street, Salford, M3 5GS on 27 July 2023, are set out in Parts VIII and IX of this document. The Court Meeting will start at 11:00 a.m. (London time) and the General Meeting at 11:15 a.m. (London time) (or as soon as reasonably practicable thereafter as the Court Meeting shall have been concluded or adjourned).
Action to be taken by Scheme Shareholders is set out in the section headed "ACTION TO BE TAKEN" beginning on page 4 of this document. The BLUE Form of Proxy is to be used in connection with the Court Meeting and the YELLOW Form of Proxy is to be used in connection with the General Meeting. Whether or not you intend to attend both or either of the Court Meeting or the General Meeting, Scheme Shareholders are asked to complete and return the enclosed BLUE and YELLOW Forms of Proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible but, in any event, so as to be received by Lookers' Registrar, Link Group, not later than 48 hours before the relevant Meeting, excluding any part of a day that is not a working day. Scheme Shareholders who hold Lookers Shares in uncertiﬁcated form (that is, in CREST) may also appoint a proxy through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service by following the relevant instructions in the section headed "ACTION TO BE TAKEN" beginning on page 4 of this document. If the BLUE Form of Proxy for the Court Meeting is not lodged by the relevant time, it may be handed to the Chair of the Court Meeting or to Lookers' registrar, Link Group, on behalf of the Chair of the Court Meeting before the start of the Court Meeting. However, in the case of the General Meeting, if the YELLOW Form of Proxy is not lodged by the relevant time, it will be invalid.
If you have any questions about this document, the Court Meeting or the General Meeting or how to complete the Forms of Proxy or to appoint a proxy through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service or otherwise, please contact Link Group on +44 (0) 371 664 0321. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Different charges may apply to calls from mobile telephones and calls may be recorded and randomly monitored for security and training purposes. Lines are open between 9.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. The helpline cannot provide advice on the merits of the Offer nor give any ﬁnancial, legal or tax advice.
Numis, which is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for Lookers and for no one else in connection with the Offer and/or any other matter referred to in this document and will not be responsible to anyone other than Lookers for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Offer, the contents of this document, or any other matters referred to in this document. Neither Numis nor any of its subsidiaries, afﬁliates or branches owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct, indirect, consequential, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Numis in connection with this document, any statement or other matter or arrangement referred to herein or otherwise.
Peel Hunt, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting exclusively for Lookers and for no one else in connection with the matters referred to in this document and will not be responsible to any person other than Lookers for providing the protections afforded to clients of Peel Hunt, nor for providing advice in relation to the matters referred to herein. Neither Peel Hunt nor any of its afﬁliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Peel Hunt in connection with the matters referred to in this document, or otherwise.
Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for the Wider Bidco Group and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this document and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters in this document and will not be responsible to anyone other than Wider Bidco Group for providing the protections afforded to clients of Jefferies nor for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to in this document or any transaction or arrangement referred to herein. Neither Jefferies nor any of its afﬁliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under
statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Jefferies in connection with this document, any statement contained herein, any transaction or arrangement referred to herein, or otherwise.
BMO Capital Markets Limited ("BMO"), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting exclusively as ﬁnancial adviser for the Wider Bidco Group and for no one else in connection with the matters set out or referred to in this document and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Wider Bidco Group for providing the protections offered to clients of BMO nor for providing advice in relation to the matters set out or referred to in this document. Neither BMO nor any of its afﬁliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of BMO in connection with this document, any matter or statement set out or referred to herein or otherwise.
Certain terms used in this document are deﬁned in Part VII of this document.
ACTION TO BE TAKEN
Voting at the Court Meeting and the General Meeting
The Scheme will require approval at a meeting of the Scheme Shareholders convened pursuant to an order of the Court (the "Court Meeting") to be held at the ofﬁces of Eversheds Sutherland (International) LLP, Two New Bailey, 6 Stanley Street, Salford, M3 5GS at 11:00 a.m. (London time) on 27 July 2023. Implementation of the Scheme will also require approval of Lookers Shareholders at the General Meeting to be held at the same place at 11:15 a.m. (London time) on 27 July 2023 (or as soon as reasonably practicable thereafter as the Court Meeting shall have been concluded or adjourned).
Lookers Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Meetings are entitled to appoint a proxy (or proxies) to exercise all or any of their rights to attend, speak and vote at the Meetings. A proxy need not be a Lookers Shareholder.
It is very important that, for the Court Meeting in particular, as many votes as possible are cast so that the Court may be satisﬁed that there is a fair and reasonable representation of the opinion of Scheme Shareholders. Therefore, please complete, sign and return your Forms of Proxy, or deliver your voting instructions by one of the other methods referred to below, as soon as possible.
- Sending Forms of Proxy by post or by hand
Lookers Shareholders will ﬁnd enclosed with this document a BLUE Form of Proxy for use in connection with the Court Meeting and a YELLOW Form of Proxy for use in connection with the General Meeting. Please complete and sign the enclosed Forms of Proxy in accordance with the instructions printed on them and return them, either by post or, during normal business hours only, by hand to Link Group, PXS1, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL, so as to be received as soon as possible and, in any event, not later than the relevant time set out below:
BLUE Forms of Proxy for the Court Meeting
11.00 a.m. (London time) on 25 July 2023
YELLOW Forms of Proxy for the General Meeting
11.15 a.m. (London time) on 25 July 2023
or, if either Meeting is adjourned, the relevant Form of Proxy should be received not later than 48 hours before the time ﬁxed for the adjourned Meeting (excluding any part of a day that is not a working day). For your convenience, a freepost facility (for use in the UK only) has been provided with respect to the Forms of Proxy.
If the BLUE Form of Proxy for the Court Meeting is not returned by the above time, it may be handed to the Chair of the Court Meeting or to Lookers' Registrar, Link Group, on behalf of the Chair of the Court Meeting before the start of the Court Meeting. However, in the case of the General Meeting, if the YELLOW Form of Proxy is not returned so as to be received by the time referred to above and in accordance with the instructions on the Form of Proxy it will be invalid.
Lookers Shareholders are entitled to appoint a proxy in respect of some or all of their Lookers Shares and may also appoint more than one proxy, provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different Lookers Share or Lookers Shares held by such holder. Lookers Shareholders who wish to appoint more than one proxy in respect of their holding of Lookers Shares should contact the Registrar for further Forms of Proxy (or photocopy the enclosed forms).
- Electronic appointment of proxies through CREST or otherwise
If you hold Lookers Shares in uncertiﬁcated form in CREST and wish to appoint a proxy or proxies for either or both of the Meetings (or any adjourned Meeting) by using the CREST electronic proxy appointment service, you may do so by using the procedures described in the CREST Manual. CREST personal members or other CREST sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed any voting service provider(s), should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s), who will be able to take the appropriate action on their behalf.
In order for a proxy appointment or instruction made using the CREST service to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a "CREST Proxy Instruction") must be properly authenticated in accordance with the speciﬁcations of Euroclear and must contain the information required for such
instructions, as described in the CREST Manual. The message (regardless of whether it constitutes the appointment of a proxy or an amendment to the instructions given to a previously appointed proxy), must, in order to be valid, be transmitted so as to be received by the Registrar (ID RA10) not less than 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is not a working day) before the time ﬁxed for the Court Meeting or General Meeting (or adjourned Meeting), as applicable. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the message by the CREST Application Host) from which the Registrar is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by CREST. After this time any change of instructions to proxies appointed through CREST should be communicated to the appointee through other means.
CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service provider(s), should note that Euroclear does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular messages. Normal system timings and limitations will therefore apply in relation to the input of CREST Proxy Instructions. It is the responsibility of the CREST member concerned to take (or, if the CREST member is a CREST personal member or sponsored member or has appointed any voting service provider(s), to procure that his/her CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s) take(s)) such action as shall be necessary to ensure that a message is transmitted by means of the CREST system by any particular time. In this connection, CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service provider(s) are referred, in particular, to those sections of the CREST Manual concerning practical limitations of the CREST system and timings.
Lookers may treat as invalid a CREST Proxy Instruction in the circumstances set out in the CREST Regulations.
Completion and return of a Form of Proxy, or the appointment of a proxy electronically using CREST (or any other procedure described below), will not prevent you from attending, speaking and voting in person at either Meeting, or any adjournment thereof, if you wish and are entitled to do so.
Forms of Proxy may alternatively be submitted electronically by logging on to the following website https://www.signalshares.comand following the instructions there. For an electronic proxy appointment to be valid, the appointment must be received by Link Group no later than 11.00 a.m. on 25 July 2023 in respect of the Form of Proxy for the Court Meeting and no later than 11.15 a.m. on 25 July 2023 in respect of the Form of Proxy for the General Meeting (or in the case of adjournment(s), not later than 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is not a working day) before the time ﬁxed for the adjourned meeting(s)). You may submit your proxy electronically using the share portal service at https://www.signalsharescom. If not already registered for the share portal, you will need your investor code which is located on your share certiﬁcate.
- Further information about proxies and voting
Further information in relation to the appointment of proxies for, and voting at, the Meetings is set out in paragraph 6.3 of Part II of this document and in the notes to the notices of the Meetings set out at the end of this document and in the instructions printed on the Forms of Proxy.
Helpline
If you have any questions about this document, the Court Meeting or the General Meeting or how to complete the Forms of Proxy or to appoint a proxy through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service or otherwise, please contact Link Group on +44 (0)371 664 0321. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Different charges may apply to calls from mobile telephones and calls may be recorded and randomly monitored for security and training purposes. Lines are open between 9.00 a.m. to
5.30 p.m., Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. The helpline cannot provide advice on the merits of the Offer nor give any ﬁnancial, legal or tax advice.
