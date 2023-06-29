Notices of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting, each of which will be held at the ofﬁces of Eversheds Sutherland (International) LLP, Two New Bailey, 6 Stanley Street, Salford, M3 5GS on 27 July 2023, are set out in Parts VIII and IX of this document. The Court Meeting will start at 11:00 a.m. (London time) and the General Meeting at 11:15 a.m. (London time) (or as soon as reasonably practicable thereafter as the Court Meeting shall have been concluded or adjourned).

Action to be taken by Scheme Shareholders is set out in the section headed "ACTION TO BE TAKEN" beginning on page 4 of this document. The BLUE Form of Proxy is to be used in connection with the Court Meeting and the YELLOW Form of Proxy is to be used in connection with the General Meeting. Whether or not you intend to attend both or either of the Court Meeting or the General Meeting, Scheme Shareholders are asked to complete and return the enclosed BLUE and YELLOW Forms of Proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible but, in any event, so as to be received by Lookers' Registrar, Link Group, not later than 48 hours before the relevant Meeting, excluding any part of a day that is not a working day. Scheme Shareholders who hold Lookers Shares in uncertiﬁcated form (that is, in CREST) may also appoint a proxy through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service by following the relevant instructions in the section headed "ACTION TO BE TAKEN" beginning on page 4 of this document. If the BLUE Form of Proxy for the Court Meeting is not lodged by the relevant time, it may be handed to the Chair of the Court Meeting or to Lookers' registrar, Link Group, on behalf of the Chair of the Court Meeting before the start of the Court Meeting. However, in the case of the General Meeting, if the YELLOW Form of Proxy is not lodged by the relevant time, it will be invalid.

If you have any questions about this document, the Court Meeting or the General Meeting or how to complete the Forms of Proxy or to appoint a proxy through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service or otherwise, please contact Link Group on +44 (0) 371 664 0321. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Different charges may apply to calls from mobile telephones and calls may be recorded and randomly monitored for security and training purposes. Lines are open between 9.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. The helpline cannot provide advice on the merits of the Offer nor give any ﬁnancial, legal or tax advice.

