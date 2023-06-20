Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lookers plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOOK   GB00B17MMZ46

LOOKERS PLC

(LOOK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:23:01 2023-06-20 am EDT
118.60 GBX   +33.71%
05:14aHealthcare stocks propel UK's FTSE 100 higher, miners lag
RE
04:54aLookers agrees takeover by Alpha Auto
AN
04:46aDimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. : Form 8.3 - LOOKERS PLC - Ordinary Shares
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lookers agrees takeover by Alpha Auto

06/20/2023 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Tuesday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Lookers PLC, up 34% at 118.8 pence, 12-month range 59.7p-119.58p. The automotive retail and service group agrees to a takeover offer from Global Auto Holdings of 120 pence a share in cash, which values the firm at GBP465.4 million. The offer is a 35% premium to the closing price of 88.7p on Monday. Global Auto is a related party to Alpha Auto Group, a private Canada-headquarter operator and consolidator of auto retail dealerships across North America. The board of Lookers said they believe the offer represents a "compelling proposition" for the firm's shareholders, and will unanimously recommend the offer at an upcoming court meeting and general meeting.

----------

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Trust PLC, up 3.1% at 87.36p, 12-month range 80.34p-101p. The Edinburgh-based investor begins a strategic review, to consider how it can "best deliver value" to its shareholders. Says review is in light of the "material discount" of its shares to its net asset value, which has persisted for a "prolonged" period, despite initiatives taken by the board such as share buybacks. "The board will immediately consult with shareholders and welcomes their views on the best strategic option for the company," ADIG says.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Braemar PLC, down 3.1% at 278.00p, 12-month range 231.1p-347p. The shipbroker says its chief financial officer, Nick Stone, will leave the firm at the end of July. Stone joined in 2019. Taking his place is Grant Foley, who joins from credit marketplace ClearScore, where he is CFO. Foley was "instrumental" to the initial public offering of CMC Markets PLC, when he held positions as CFO & chief operating officer at the company.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABRDN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH PLC 2.30% 86.65 Delayed Quote.-8.92%
ABRDN PLC -1.12% 212.8 Delayed Quote.13.71%
BRAEMAR PLC -3.14% 278 Delayed Quote.-2.71%
CMC MARKETS PLC -1.33% 163.2 Delayed Quote.-26.16%
LOOKERS PLC 33.60% 118.505 Delayed Quote.16.40%
All news about LOOKERS PLC
05:14aHealthcare stocks propel UK's FTSE 100 higher, miners lag
RE
04:54aLookers agrees takeover by Alpha Auto
AN
04:46aDimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. : Form 8.3 - LOOKERS PLC - Ordinary Shares
AQ
04:34aMotor dealer Lookers backs GBP465 million Alpha Auto Group takeover
AN
04:10aChina weighs on UK investor sentiment
MS
04:02aMuted open in Europe on lack of US impetus
AN
03:25aMiners drag London stocks lower at open
RE
02:58aAbrdn sells HDFC stake; Lookers agrees to buyout
AN
02:54aUK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20
RE
01:04aBritish Car Dealership Lookers in Talks Over GBP400 Million Takeover by Canada's Alpha ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 4 520 M 5 784 M 5 784 M
Net income 2023 53,7 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
Net cash 2023 79,1 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,47x
Yield 2023 4,02%
Capitalization 335 M 428 M 428 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,06x
EV / Sales 2024 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 6 562
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart LOOKERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Lookers plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOOKERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 88,70 GBX
Average target price 140,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 57,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Douglas Raban Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oliver Walter Laird Chief Financial Officer
Paul Michael van der Burgh Non-Executive Chairman
Andy Garrett Chief Information Officer
Duncan Andrew McPhee Chief Operations Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOOKERS PLC16.40%428
LITHIA MOTORS, INC.32.75%7 482
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.31.72%3 260
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED-39.76%1 661
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.28%1 033
PETER WARREN AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.11%283
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer