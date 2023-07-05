Lookers PLC - Altrincham, England-based car dealership chain - Global Auto Holdings Ltd takeover offer for Lookers now has 34.4% acceptances, down from 34.5%. Reduced number of acceptances is due to JO Hambro Capital Management Limited selling 250,000 Lookers shares. On Tuesday, Lookers acceptances fell to 34.5% from 36.5%, due to JO Hambro sales and Schroder Investment Management Ltd selling 7.1 million shares.

In June, Lookers agreed to be bought out by the Canadian motor dealer in a GBP465 million deal, or 120 pence per Lookers share. The board of Lookers said they believe the offer represents a "compelling proposition" for the firm's shareholders. Lookers said it would benefit from a stronger platform in the UK, with a potential to expand internationally, develop a complementary original equipment manufacturer relationships, and garner expertise from the buyer.

Current stock price: 119.60 pence, flat

12-month change: up 62%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.