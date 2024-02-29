Effective February 29, 2024, Looking Glass Labs Ltd. will change its name to Metasphere Labs Inc.
Looking Glass Labs Ltd.
Equities
NFTX
CA54342Q2053
Blockchain & Cryptocurrency
End-of-day quote
|0.335 CAD
|+19.64%
|+28.85%
|+6.35%
|Feb. 23
|Looking Glass Labs Ltd. Appoints Natasha Ingram as Chief Executive Officer
|CI
|Feb. 08
|Looking Glass Labs Ltd. completed the acquisition of Climate and artificial intelligence (AI) web3 assets from Bot Media Corp.
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+6.35%
|5.19M
|+15.46%
|48.27B
|+45.06%
|8.83B
|-16.12%
|771M
|0.00%
|696M
|-14.54%
|244M
|-11.03%
|140M
|+8.67%
|132M
|-8.47%
|130M
|-54.26%
|91.22M
